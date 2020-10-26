Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Huckberry’s new exclusive Timex, Last Call for AE’s big sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Gap INC has had an interesting week. They’re withdrawing a LOT of their store footprint from malls. And? It shot their stock up. The times certainly have changed. Anyway, SMILE gets you 40% off, and then GAPTREAT knocks an additional 20% off that discounted price. The mathematical doodly-doos says that’s 52% off. Which is very good! There are some exclusion, but it looks like the vast majority of their stock is getting that big cut?

DROP is sticking to their guns on the name. They continue to call these things the “Mako III” as well as sell two distinctly different models, on the same product page, under the same (wrong) model name. But at least they’re consistent! The GOOD news is that model #RA-AA0001B19B is the black version of the Kamasu diver. Normally $280ish direct through Orient or a little less at various third party retailers, the Kamasu is Orient’s toothier looking diver. 200m water, sapphire crystal, movement hacks and hand winds too. Sizing is a welcome by many medium diameter at 41.8mm. Lugs are 22mm. Full review can be found here. NOTE THAT SOME HAVE REPORTED CROWN ISSUES. As in, with use, when adjusting the time they can pull the thing straight off. So that could be a very big, and quite unfortunate, situation. Because since it’s DROP, there’s no warranty here. Final sale. Doesn’t ship until November 19th.

Last chance. Winter is coming. And those weatherproof options really are something else.

Just launched late last week. Not just another “Q” colorway. They did a lot of changes to the design elements here. 20 minute red bezel timing accent. Classy, slim indices. Dial gets the cross hairs treatment, as well as a red and white lap at the edge. And they even threw a stamped Huckberry logo on the easy-access battery hatch on the back. Stay tuned for a full review and giveaway. Additionally, know that we also have a review + giveaway of the M79 automatic in the works. I know, lots of Timex lately. But their design team really has been doing a bang up job as of late.

If you’re all about that soft and warm flannel tailored life (is it a “life”? I dunno, beats me)… then Suitsupply has you covered. No discount, because that’s not what Suitsupply does aside from the twice a year online outlet opening, but they do ship and return for free.

Also worth a mention…