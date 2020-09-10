Todd Snyder’s new Timex, Brooks Brothers Sale Restock, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Still going, and a few new things have been added? Depending on the item you’re after, there can be a LOT of color options and sizes available. Just depends. And… that blue hopsack tux. A guy can dream right? There will be somewhere to go to in that again some day. But for now? In a few months… New Year’s Eve at home this year? Sabre some champagne and watch some old black and white movies? Because really, why not?

The Todd Snyder paper snail-mail catalog (which you can request here) continues to be one of the best. And this latest catalog’s back cover is something to behold. It’s an interpretation of the Milano that came out earlier this year. 38mm, quick release leather strap, and details to ogle. Lightly. Ogle lightly please, nobody make a scene. Got one on the way for a review, but you can see a review of the original Timex Milano here.

Heavens to Betsy. Take off my bonnet and stomp on it. THAT IS A LOT going on at Brooks Brothers. The high end Golden Fleece Shoes were covered yesterday. That’s how I found those cordovan (and non cordovan) kicks. Was prepping the handful. Stumbled across them. But the Italian made “field chukkas” are a new discovery. Not from the golden fleece line. But for $126? Sure!

Sizes are scattered, but this is last year’s stuff. It’s always cardigan time. No really. They drape better than a standard crew or v-neck (less risk of bunching around your middle), they’re terrific for layering (no pulling over your head/hair issues if you want to take it off) and they clean up the lines of your torso like a sportcoat or suit jacket would.

WHAT? A tech tee that actually kinda sorta looks more like a regular/timeless American classic? These could be something. A new release. No sale, but it’s Jomers. C’mon. Stuff is pretty dirt cheap with them. 88% Polyester 12% Spandex. Sizes are hustling out the door quick. Fingers crossed for a restock.

Also worth a mention: