Steal Alert: Brooks Brothers Golden Fleece Shoe Line now on Clearance

UPDATE: Our shoe expert, Adam, has chimed in. Check out his take on the cordovan options:

The newer Golden Fleece shoe line is made in Italy. Compared to their older Alden or Crockett and Jones sourced models, these Shell Cordovan shoes feel thinner, more pliable, and more plastic like than the Shell Cordovan you’re probably used to seeing. This leather reminds me of corrected grain leather with the high shine finish. I ordered a pair of their penny loafers expecting them to be the Alden model they used to carry, but they ended up being… not. Worth $320? Yeah probably, but certainly not full price. If you’ve gotta have some shell cordovan in your life, this might be among the cheapest options available. Just pay close attention to the return policy ($7 return label) before ordering.

Well, they aren’t $30 Stan Smiths. That’s for sure.

These things just got dumped in the clearance section at half off. The 15% off code BC1818 is still running, so that works out to 57.5% off at checkout.

I don’t think they’re final sale?

Goodyear welted.

Made in Italy.

Most sizes available at post time. They might not last though.

Yeeeeeeesh.

The catch seems to be that they might run narrow? Some of the reviews (at least on some of the boots) mention that?

Also, returns ain’t cheap. Seven bucks for a pre-paid label. And with the bankruptcy, who knows how disrupted their customer service team is. Also, some have said (hi Adam!) that these aren’t as good as the old Alden made Brooks Brothers shoes. So, be warned.

That’s all. Carry on.