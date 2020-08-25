The Dappered Space: Most Wanted Affordable Home Picks of August 2020

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

Remember travel? Hopefully you’ve been able to do some by road this summer. Or maybe you’re exploring locally. Whether you got to venture away from your hometown or not, there’s something romantic and attractive about travel posters. Especially well designed graphic images like the one above. Sold by Target.

Looking to do a little fall update in your place? Swap out a current rug for something with plaid on it. This modern version is soft and cozy, which we crave come cold weather. And that’s a nice price too. Being that it’s sold at Walmart though, the price is not surprising.

When it comes to leather accent chairs, there seems to be the cheap crap (mostly plastic, bonded leather) and then the mega expensive stuff (think $2000 – $4000 for one chair). This one from Amazon’s Stone and Beam brand appears to exist in the very, very rare middle ground. Still quite the investment, but delivery is free, and the reviews are surprisingly positive. 3 year warranty on this. They also say free returns for 30 days, although how one would return something this big, with ease? Who knows. But they say free returns!

Total for the pitcher, shaker and wine cooler (ice bucket is gone) is $79.97. This would make a great wedding gift, or would also be an attractive upgrade to a home bar. Perhaps yours? I think my favorite piece is the pitcher. Sold by West Elm.

If you’re not into the all things brass trend, this lamp is also available in both blackened bronze and nickel options. I think with the approach of fall my mind is enjoying the warmer tones of brass. This lamp is simple, yet interesting, and a great way to add a pop of warmth to your space.

If you or someone in your household is into the current modern farmhouse trend, you know that black and white get incorporated quite a bit. This towel set might fit right into a bathroom in your home. Includes one bath and one hand towel. And yes, you should decorate your bathroom. Part of Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale.

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.