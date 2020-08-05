The Dappered Space: From Style Scenario to Styled Bathroom

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

Incredibly, the 4th of July was only a month ago. The week prior, Dappered published a 4th of July Style Scenario featuring not only goods made in the USA, but also a color palette that works really well for a bathroom.

We’re drawing inspiration and putting together a bathroom look that is clean and modern. Bathrooms are easily ignored when it comes to intentional decoration; they can be a complete after thought. Granted it is a very utilitarian room, but it is a room that sees a fair amount of our time, so why not make it a pleasant room to be in? Here’s one way to do that. And note that while the items in the style scenario are all made in the USA… the Dappered Space bathroom picks below kinda-sorta… well… aren’t.

The Shower Curtain: Waffle Weave Shower Curtain – $24.99. Simple, and waffle weave is synonymous with high end, spa like materials. One word of caution on this curtain; don’t wash it in hot water and do not put it through the dryer. I guess it’ll shrink up quite a bit in length.

The Shower Curtain Hooks: Amazer Black Shower Curtain Rings – $7. I know these aren’t top quality, but it’s not like they necessarily need to be. As long as they’re functional and look good. Taking inspiration from the black watch band on the Timex above. Finish the look off with a chrome or matte nickel curtain rod.

The Soap Dispenser: Sono Soap Dispenser – $32. Yes, much cheaper soap dispensers can be found, but we’re paying for design and style here, plus it’s spot on when trying to match those olive pants.

The Counter Containment: iDesign Formbu Wood Storage Tray – $17.29. If you have limited cupboard space and/or are just bad about putting things away, keeping everything on a tray can keep that chaos a little more organized. This tray will fit your styling products and a few other things. Also a good looking way to store tissues or toilet paper on the back of your toilet (which is really what it was designed for).

The Rug: Martha Stewart Collection Bubble Bath Rug in Sky – $23.99 ($50). Working in some of the blue from the shirt here. Currently an extra 20% off at Macy’s with code BTS.

The Towels: Great Bay Home 100% Turkish Cotton Striped Bath Towels (set of 6) – $49.99. Seems like these are more decorative than absorbent bath towels, but that’s what I’m recommending them for anyway, decor. The set comes with 2 bath, 2 hand, and 2 washcloths. Use them all to add visuals to your bathroom.

The Wall Storage: Modern Hexagon Wall Shelf – $97 ($122.99). A nice way to dress up a plain wall in a bathroom. Just add a few items like glass jars, small plants, and perhaps some stones or shells. No need to go crazy, and be sure the items you place on it can handle the steam of the shower.

The Art: Hualle Handmade Patagonia Paddle – $54.98 ($110). That’s a paddlin’. It’s a bathroom, there’s water. Paddle totally makes sense, right? Well, even if it doesn’t, something quirky and unexpected in a bathroom can be fun. This 20″ long paddle is currently marked down through Huckberry. Use some good looking coat hooks or shelf brackets to display it on the wall.

The Toilet Brush: Sono Ceramic Toilet Brush – $43. Yep, getting a little matchy with the soap dispenser here. Sure this is a spendy toilet brush, but for the unglamorous item that this thing is, you’ve got to admit it’s pretty good looking.

