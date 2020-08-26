Style Scenario: Chinos Chukkas Polo – Green (or Olive) and Black

Chinos, Chukkas, and a Polo is our ongoing series out to prove the benefits of this simple combination during the warmer months. There’s a million ways to do it, the benefits are numerous and significant, and it can be executed at all levels of style budgets. Head here for a further explanation as to why chinos, chukkas, and a polo works. Click here for the growing archive. Got a suggestion for Chinos, Chukkas, & a Polo? Send those into joe@dappered.com.

The Polo: GAP Vintage Soft Polo in True Black – $20ish. Inexpensive and easy wearing. Hard to go wrong here. If you want something “tech-y-er”, try Amazon’s house brand, Peak Velocity, and their athletic fit polo.

The Watch: Seiko 5 Sports SRPD55K1 – $240ish. Or, whatever diver you happen to prefer. Watch shown at the very top of the post is an out of stock (but hopefully not out of production?) black dial Christopher Ward C65 Trident manual wind. Got it during one of their half-price open box deals a while back. Full review of the blue dial version can be found here.

The Sunglasses: Kent Wang Browline Sunglasses in Black – $55. Classics without the higher end brand price. If you’re the type to splurge on eyewear, and also happen to have a larger head/face, try the oversized clubmaster from Ray Ban. Not cheap, but they’re a bit more modern, and great for those of us with bigger noggins.

The Chinos: Bonobos Stretch Washed Chinos in Dark Sea Green – $98. Green is far underused across all aspects of menswear. A cooler tone here. Bonobos has been running plenty of sales lately. So, $100 for a pair of chinos? That’s spendy. Might want to sit tight. Meanwhile, if you want something that leans warmer (ie “olive”), try the well loved All in Motion 5 pocket Golf Pant in olive.

The Belt: Made in the USA Dearborn Black Leather Belt – $49. Because these things are the real deal. One sizing note: order your regular pants size. Not pants size + 2. So if you wear a 32 waist, order a 32 belt here.

The Chukkas: Clarks Men’s Bushacre 2 Chukka Boot – $50 – $60. Black, smooth leather can be tough to pull off in summer. It’s just too hot looking. But not so for suede! The matte texture makes it all kinds of right for year-round wear. The Clark’s Bushacre is the obvious choice here. As an alternative though, the boots shown at the very top of the post are the UK Made Sanders via Todd Snyder. Just a size 10 left at post time, but they do drop to $171.75 w/ AUGUST25. Head here for a full review of the Sanders Chukka, with some other options for sourcing.

The Briefcase: TIMBUK2 Duo Convertible Laptop Briefcase – $149.90 ($269). Versatile genius in a good looking, reasonably affordable package. Detachable backpack straps make this thing great for 2-wheel commuting, or long on-foot hikes between public transit stops. Plus, when you get to where you’re going, you can stow those backpack straps and walk in with a professional looking briefcase. It’s everything an awkward, sling-style true messenger bag isn’t.

Want more of these Chinos/Chukkas/Polos outfits? Head here for the archive.