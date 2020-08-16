Steal Alert: Amazon’s Goodthreads Price Robots are drunk again?

I have no idea what’s going on.

Listen, not the first time this has happened. And it might happen again. And it’s pretty random. these prices are all over the place and could change at any moment. That’s how Amazon works. The cost of the garment varies by the style, the color, AND the size. Plus, once a few of the ultra-cheap ones get bought up, usually Amazon’s algorithms catch on and raise the price. So yeah. If prices go up, apologies. I don’t want you guys going on a wild goose chase here.

But it seems as though the math-robot in charge of pricing their Goodthreads brand has been hittin’ the synthetic-sauce again.

I almost hesitate to post this, because this is getting mega specific (again, prices can vary wildly depending on price and color) AND, things can change quickly at Amazon. So… there’s some hesitancy here. Just don’t be disappointed if they don’t have your size or color or stuff changes.

Hopefully this isn’t a sign that they’re clearing out the brand? In terms of quality, I mean… this isn’t Savile row. Stuff can be hit or miss. But more than a few of us have had some hits from Goodthreads over the last few years.

Big thanks to our guy Ryan for sending in the tip. That sportcoat shown at the very top of the post, which is super unstructured and casual (more swazer or chore jacket feeling), is a size small on 5’9″/160.

That’s all.

Carry on.

And to the robots, enjoy the synthahol.

-fin-