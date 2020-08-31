Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Timeless Navy Blazers, Extra 20% off AE Factory 2nds, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Allen Edmonds: Extra 20% off Factory 2nds
- Factory 2nd – Williamsburg Chukka Boot – $159.97 ($199.97)
- Factory 2nd – Patton Cap-Toe Suede Boot with Dainite Rubber Sole – $159.97 ($199.97)
- Factory 2nd – Cornwallis Dress Oxfords – $159.97 ($199.97)
So the $25 restocking fee does, very much, apply. They’re a gamble. AE has been throwing some surprises our way lately (and not really in a super good way), so, again… this is far from risk free. But… those Williamsburgs. C’mon now.
Suitsupply: First wave of new fall arrivals has landed
- Navy Wool/Cashmere Peacoat – $449
- Brown Wool Padded Vest – $229
- Light Gray Knitted Wool Overcoat – $399
- Gray Wool Havana Jacket – $399
- Charcoal Wool Topcoat – $499
- Navy “Circular” Wool Havana Jacket – $399
No sale/discount, because Suitsupply only does that during their outlet twice a year… but still worth a mention. Everything ships and returns for free. Is it way too early for this stuff? Almost certainly. Is it fun to look at? You bet!
J. Crew: 35% off select “almost-fall faves” w/ FALLISH
The Pick: Legacy Blazer in Slim or Classic Fit – $227.50 ($350)
“Fallish” is a surprisingly accurate name for the time period we’re currently existing in on the calendar. Shown above is an unaltered CROSBY fit (which they phased out… but the Classic might be close if not identical?) size 40R on 5’10″/185. Also note that the blazer above is the old super 130s Italian wool option. These are now made with American wool. Still very nice, still half canvas, still non-functioning sleeve cuff buttons for easy tailoring, still slightly lower slung (but not too low) button stance, which’ll make you look less boxy and more rakish.
BONUS Timex: 20% off select watches w/ SALE20
The Pick: Timex Red Wing Chrono – $127.20 ($159)
If there was ever a watch that looked like fall, it’s the Timex Red Wing.
Also worth a mention…
- Bonobos: First Ever Warehouse FINAL Sale (no returns) is on. Full picks here in case you missed them.
- Huckberry: USA Made Flint and Tinder Waxed Truckers are back.
- Banana Republic/GAP/Old Navy: 40% off across all three GAP inc brands.
- Charles Tyrwhitt: 30% off (everything?) and free shipping w/ LDAY