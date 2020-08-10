Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Kaihara Japanese Selvedge Jackets, USA Made Boat Shoes, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Got that? So it’s a flat 40% off, exclusion free, with the code FRIENDS. And then you can take an additional 10% off that sale price with FAMILY. Net savings is 46% off, no exclusions, which is quite good for them. If you’re a GAP inc. card-member, you can take an additional 20% off instead of the usual 10%, with the code CARD20. What a load of info, that.

Splurge-tastic. But one thing I just don’t get about Gustin is their timing. Like, it’s prime boat shoe season right now, right? But being that they’re a pre-order business model… they don’t ship until late September or early October. Which isn’t super-duper-boat-shoe-wheelhouse-time. So why not, I dunno, launch a campaign like this in May? Gustin is a huge success. So, I should shut my festering pie hole and let them do their work. Because they’re good at this.

There are, in fact, some new items that have been thrown in there. Like that light blue Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazer. That’ll do. All final sale though, so, no returns. Be careful and all that.

Quietly, this is a really good sale. Better than friends and family DEPENDING on what item you’re after. 40% of is standard at BR. 50% off = Friends and Family. Picks above are 55% – 65% off. That’s pretty rare. No code needed for the extra 10% off, which comes off at checkout. So you won’t see that discount until you add something to your cart and head towards completing your purchase. Prices above reflect that 10% off. Because, if I don’t do that math, what the heck am I good for? I know. Not much! Thanks for keepin’ me humble! Self-validation through career choice is hard.

Also worth a mention…