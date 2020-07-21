Style Scenario: The Dressed-Up At-Home Summer Date Night

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. In the summer, you may not want to go full-on suit and tie for a date night, especially when most of us will opt to be at home until health concerns abate. The season is more relaxed, so, dress appropriately. You still want to sharpen your look, especially if it’s a special occasion or celebration. You want to look nice, but not overdressed. You’re at home, but this is a special date night, so put in some extra effort. As always, start here, and add your own personal touches. Date night is, after all, a personal event.

The Jacket: Spier & Mackay Angelico Wool/Linen Sportcoat in Blue – $279 ($328). A stunner. We kick off the picks with the star of the show. Ditch the typical classic navy sportcoat for this medium blue piece to brighten up your look for summer. A perfect blend of wool (56%) and linen (44%) to regulate your temp and let the garment breathe. A standout at a great price. Spier & Mackay is highly renowned for good reason. Want to get by on the cheap? It’s navy, but the pucker of seersucker dresses this Target sportcoat down a ton. Full review here.

The Sunglasses: Ray-Ban 54mm Polarized Wayfarer in Lite Havana – $80. I have no idea how or why these have been consistently available at Nordstrom Rack at such a low price for the past year, but style-minded men everywhere are thankful. Effortlessly timeless.

The Shirt: The Tie Bar Casual Oxford Shirt in White – $55. The Tie Bar has drastically increased their selection of casual button down shirts in recent months. That said, there is no better time to put on a crisp white button down collar shirt than a summer date night. And, because dialing in your fit is key to looking sharp, The Tie Bar has gloriously crafted these with exact neck and sleeve sizes, rather than the typical ballpark S/M/L for casual button downs.

The Watch: Christopher Ward C65 Trident Diver in Blue – $397.50 ($795) Full disclosure… the half-price nearly new sale seems to have disappeared from the C. Ward Site. But this watch is still available at half price? Kinda confusing. Who knows if the purchase will go through. But, if it does… what a steal. Already supreme bang-for-the-buck, C. Ward builds some of (if not THE) best watches for under a grand. And now under four bills. $400 is a lot of money, but this Swiss made, retro-inspired, manual wind stunner sure makes the case that it’s a bargain.

The Belt: BR Italian Leather Belt in Brown – $35.70 ($59.50). A step-up from the go-to GAP basic leather belt for just a few more bucks. Think of this as a not-basic version.

The Pants: Bonobos Lightweight Travel Jeans in Grey – $62 w/ SOFRESH ($98). Lightweight jeans in a dark grey give this outfit a boatload of contrast and character. Make sure to opt for lightweight denim to keep your undercarriage as breezy as possible. These Bonobos jeans are the lightweight counterpart to their beloved travel jeans, and come in the usual variety of fits and reliable construction.

The Socks: Nordstrom Merino Wool Blend Sock in Navy – $11.55 ($16.50). “Merino wool to keep cool.” Say that to yourself when wearing socks this summer, especially when wearing long pants.

The Shoes: Cole Haan Feathercraft Grand Blucher in Magnet Suede – $90ish. Oak-brown soles keep these from being too matchy-matchy with the denim. That, and the suede adds some textural depth to separate the jeans from the shoes. If grey shoes and grey pants aren’t your style, the shoe is available in an also-excellent desert beige suede. But, the shades of grey differ significantly between the shoe and pant, and create a nice transition as seen in the shot at the very top of this post. In either case, suede is a great summer option. Casual, but dressy. Full review here.

About the Author: Jason P. spends his days working in the creative marketing department of a big telecom company. He also does a bit of real estate investing on the side. He believes in curating a timeless, classic wardrobe with subtle modern touches for today. He and his wife love hiking with their dog and shopping at local small businesses and antique stores when they travel. Jason is a practitioner of muay thai and traditional boxing, and his favorite drink is a hoppy New England IPA.