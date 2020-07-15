In Review: Target’s Lightweight Navy Seersucker & Tech Cotton Blazers

About the Author: Ryan N. is a professional web developer for (and alum from) the University of Delaware, who keeps a close shave as to not be confused with his strongly-bearded twin brother. He plays guitar and drums, loves going to concerts with his wife, and loves being a dad.

I’ve always been a bit of a (seer)sucker for Target’s blazer offerings. From the now-defunct Merona and Mossimo, to short-lived, one-off collaborations like Odin, I’ve owned quite a few sportcoats sourced from Target. Target’s blazers have only gotten better as they streamlined their menswear into one overarching brand, and we have two of their summer styles up to the test today.

Size small shown on 5’9″ / 160

When you think “seersucker jacket,” what comes to mind? Powder blue and white preppy numbers and mint juleps in the Georgia heat? Well, while it’s a somewhat common misconception that the light blue stripe pattern itself is “seersucker,” the term comes from the puckering nature of the weave of the fabric, not those specific colors.

The fabric is most often a juxtaposition of smooth and puckered stripes, creating tiny pockets of air to let your skin breathe. It’s super nifty. And as you can see here, seersucker also works for darker colors, giving you a breathable option for summertime.

Butterfly lined, barely-there construction make this a summer winner.

The Seersucker Kenwood Blazer is 98% cotton, 2% spandex, giving it a little bit of stretch. The butterfly cotton liner is super breezy and comfortable, as is the single vent in the back. The pattern itself is very subtle, pairing navy stripes with darker, almost-black stripes to create a darker overall color when viewed from afar.

Pattern matched shoulders and that sweet, sweet pucker. Nice attention to detail.

It can be dressed up – to a point. It’s seersucker, after all. It’s inherently a casual fabric, say, a step down from linen on the formality scale. The stripes are pattern-matched at the shoulder line, which is a nice touch on a budget blazer. Rounding out the details are front patch pockets, a chest welt pocket, and inner flap pockets.

Butt is a bit chopped. Arms are a touch long. Why do all cheap blazers do this?

Unfortunately, the butt is a little chopped, making it lean casual, and the arms do seem to run a bit long. BUT! Those sleeve cuff buttons are NON functional, making tailoring a lot easier. Although there’s some somewhat heavy accent stitching around each button. So taking a ton off the sleeves could get tricky. The fit on this one is a pretty true “standard” fit, and I’d prefer it to be a little slimmer in the chest and waist. On my 5’9/160 lb frame, this particular blazer was a little bit loose in the arms, likely for airflow, and slightly long. But with non-functional cuff buttons, it’s not the biggest issue.

Tailor-friendly non-functional cuff buttons help keep alterations costs low.

What IS odd — and is becoming somewhat a hallmark of the Goodfellow line — is that the one I tried on in-store fit better in the arms and waist than did this review version. Noticeable sizing inconsistencies still seem to be the norm for Goodfellow. Manufacturing is always gonna have some wiggle room (they’re not cutting these things with lasers down to the atomic level). But yeah. It’s noticeable. Before getting one of these tailored, I would try a couple of the same item to see which one has the best off-the-rack fit. The sizing inconsistencies are hurting an otherwise solid clothing line. It’s a shame.

Stylish and lightweight, and can be dressed up or down.

Even with the sizing qualms, overall, it’s a solid summer blazer if you’re looking for something really lightweight that can pull almost three-season wear. If you like the dark seersucker look, find one with a good off the rack fit and maybe consider getting the sleeves taken up a bit. Unless you have longer than average arms.

The smooth, 68% Cotton, 28% Nylon, 4% Spandex tech blazer.

Tech clothing is all the rage. Tech polos, tech chinos, tech underwear to tech bowties, everything seems to benefit from a little stretch and moisture wicking. Tech blazers have been around for a while, from big brands to small, so it’s not surprising that Goodfellow & Co. are giving it a try.

The Goodfellow & Co. Tech Blazer in Navy. Size Small again.

Fabric-wise, you’re looking at a 68% cotton, 28% nylon, 4% spandex blend, which is super exciting to see that this isn’t just some straight polyester sweatbag. It’s mostly cotton, so it feels and looks more like… a blazer. And less like something space-agey. Given the stretch, it might even be able to pull four seasons with a warming layer, but it could just be wishful thinking. In this review, we’re treating it as a hot-weather option.

Arms are trimmer. Tail is a touch longer… A miracle!

In contrast to the seersucker jacket, this one’s arms are more fitted, and land closer to where most will want them hitting (depending on your own personal arm length of course). I’m confident this wouldn’t need tailoring even with the non-functional cuff buttons; another sigh of relief, as many tech blazers unwisely think functional cuff buttons are where it’s at. The body, while still being labeled a standard fit, hugs a little closer with the 4% spandex doing its thing. The butt isn’t that chopped either, which is amazing news and refreshing to see compared to most sub-$50 blazers.

The stretch is for real. Slim arms stay up if you want ’em to.

The nylon gives the jacket a bit of shine, but it’s not unwelcome, as this is a dressier option. It’s a really sharp shade of blue, a little desaturated, and wears really nicely. The fabric also naturally fends off wrinkles, which, along with the stretch, makes it great for traveling; you might even get away with folding this in a weekender. The butterfly lining keeps it super lightweight and feels light and airy, yet substantial and not cheap. There’s a single vent in the rear, which I personally prefer to a double vent.

A hidden tech pocket can store your phone, travel documents, or a few bucks.

On the front, there are two flap pockets, and a chest welt pocket. Now, when you think “tech blazer,” there’s usually some little quirk of hardware included that sets it apart from a standard blazer. On this, it’s an inner zip pocket. While a bit small, you can safely store your boarding pass, cell phone, or a few bucks. There’s also another inner welt pocket opposite the zip pocket, giving you lots of different ways to store your travel essentials.

This is an excellent jacket, and will serve you well through the summer months, and a slam-dunk of a first try. Good on ya, Goodfellow.