Steal Alert: Nordstrom Extra 25% off Clearance Items (again)

They’re doing this again. Nordstrom continues to throw a kitchen sink full of cornucopias full of enticing offers at their customers. And here we be, again, catching some porcelain encased horn-o-plenty upside the head.

You’ve seen some of this stuff before. Probably a lot of it. But some of it is also new to the clearance section (I believe). But know that this feels like we’re coming towards the tail end of this stock. So sizes are now selling fast. Prices are as marked online. No codes or adding to bag to see the price.

And as always (say it with me!) it all ships and returns for free.

Might be the steal of the sale. These are all tech fabric. Yep. Not cotton. All tech. And they’re pretty darn awesome. Got one of these for myself the last time around and it’s terrific. Lightweight, lots of stretch, great fit, super comfortable. Again, pure performance fabrics. 85% polyester, 15% spandex. Note that I have NOT tried one without a button down collar. So I don’t know how hard it is to wrangle those points with standard collar stays. Might require wurkin stiffs, but… certainly worth a gander if you run warm and sweat through shirts a lot.

Oh Canada! Nice lighter shade of gray here. All wool. Nordstrom says this “New York Fit” is “considered a trim fit.” Doesn’t look super slim from here though? Maybe not totally boxy, but not super trim either. Which is good for a lot of us. Was $300 when it first hit the sale section.

Another huge highlight of this sale. Made in Italy from virgin wool. Unhemmed, but that’s not unexpected. Now going for a price of on-sale Lands’ End Year’rounders. These are nicer than Lands’ End pants. Sizes are starting to go quick. Four colors to pick from.

Not your Grandpa’s stumpy Bass Wejuns. Noticeably sleeker, but not some club hopping red-bull swilling bro “going out shoes” either. Not sure how to wear this type of super basic shoe with clean lines? Try this post for a couple ideas.

Is it jacket season? Of course not. Do some of us dream of jacket season when it’s not jacket season? You bet we do.

All tech fabric here. Breathable, wicking, quick drying. Now over 60% off. Sizes are hustling fast though. No idea if these “swish swish.” But if they do, and that bugs you, you can always return them for free.

A breezy summer staple. Now super affordable. From one of Nordstrom’s younger leaning exclusive/in-house brands.

Cheap. Downright cheap. And if they look or feel cheap in person? You can send them back for free. Also shown at the very top of this post in black.

Was impressed when these hit the clearance sale last time, and, they’re back. Big thanks to reader Alon F. who had this to say about this thing after he bought one: “The tech coat is very cool. I like the fit the and fabric. Casual but can be worn for business.” Perfect. Everyone is doing the high performance tailored wear thing right now. Lightweight, quick dry, and wrinkle resistant. Still made in Italy though. 88% nylon, 12% elastane fabric.

In case you don’t want to shell out for a Bonobos Riviera short sleeve.

The famous oxford cloth “oxleys” from Bonobos. This color is called “black”, but thanks to that oxford weave, they look gray. So, super versatile. Great for the summer.

100% merino here. Big fan of the darker color scheme too.

“Joe, don’t you think you mention chukkas a bit too much?” HAHAHAHAHAHA how dare you. Just 10.5 and 13 left at post time.

Because sometimes all you want is a warm-up jacket. And this one has all the retro-feelz.

Was $100 – $120. High quality stuff, but not a super trendy designer name, so these are reasonably affordable for most. An investment, sure, but not absurdly priced either. Handmade in Tuscany.

More out of season bomber action. 55% cotton, 30% wool, 15% polyamide. From here, frankly, this thing looks terrific. And if it doesn’t in person? Send it back.

Was $45. I think they only come in a 32″ inseam though. So plenty will need tailoring. They’re calling these a “dobby” fabric, which from here looks an awful lot like a more dressed up version of Oxford. Sharp.

I don’t understand why people don’t wear light gray shirts more often. It’s always white or blue. What’s wrong with gray? Gray looks good. Gray is neutral. Gray would go great with a navy sportcoat or sweater. Thus endeth my defense of gray shirts.

And they ship and return for free, which is key for loafers. Gotta get that fit right. You could do a lot, a LOT worse, for sixty bucks… which was the original sale price. Now they’re back down to $45. Also available in blue suede, which were featured in this style scenario.

One could do worse for $56 shipped.

If you think you’re tired of seeing this sportcoat, try being on this side of the screen. Terrific price though. Was $180, then dropped to $135. Then went back UP to $180, now back down to $135. Much, much more expensive if purchased direct through Bonobos. This, I believe, is the newest color/pattern added for spring to the Bonobos unconstructed Italian hopsack wool lineup. Lots of sizes at post time.

Four. Dollar. SOCKS. And you can have them in any color you want, as long as it’s brown. Or taupe. They have taupe too.

Retail is eight bills. Was $360. Now down to a quarter grand. Navy? That looks more like a true blue to me. Made in Italy. Lots of #menswear guys swear by the L.B.M. craftstmanship. But good grief they’re expensive at full retail. All cotton for the plaid option here, with the true-blue being a cotton/nylon/elastane blend.

The Extra 25% off clearance items event at Nordstrom is set to end on July 19th… But I have a feeling this stuff is gonna finally sell out before then.