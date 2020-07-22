Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Steal Alert: J. Crew’s Field Mechanic Jacket for $48

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

J. Crew Field Mechanic Jacket – $47.97 FINAL w/ SHOPNOW ($198)

Remember jacket weather? Wasn’t that fun, say, September through April? We’ll get there again. And while these are only available in Large or XL at post time, so super limited sizes and probably limited stock, it still seems worth a mention.

Don’t worry. We won’t turn into some deal forums which post mega specific deals. ie:

“Hey guys! Heads up! I saw a pair of size 6 mauve Common Projects at a mustachioed hipster’s estate sale just outside of Raleigh. I mean, he hadn’t died. He had just shaved his handlebar moustache. So, I mean, I guess part of him died. But he felt the need to make a clean break from some items in his wardrobe. They’re probably not still there. YMMV of course, so maybe they are! And what a deal for used CPs! If not those, maybe you can get one of his hand-painted Sponge-Bob cheese graters? What a collection! Okay, where are my internet points??”

J. Crew’s Field Mechanic Jacket is a lot like their “Dock Peacoat.” It’s a classic military-based design (here it’s an M65 jacket) which has been slightly tweaked compared to what you’d find at an Army/Navy surplus store. It’ll fit a bit closer. The fabric might be a little less stiff. And the end result is one of the best things they make.

Full retail is $198, which means a normal 40% off deal would land it at $118.80. Now it’s in the sale section, and the extra 70% off sale items code SHOPNOW applies and drops it to just under $50.

The banners on J. Crew say all sales final, but this one doesn’t appear to be tagged as such? I’d assume it is though.

Is it jacket weather? No. It’s July! But that’s also why it’s fifty bucks.

Head here for a full review, albeit of the previous “Hillside Green” option, which leaned more towards the “piney” end of the green spectrum. This one that’s on sale, in the “Olive Moss” shade, leans warmer.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Good luck if you’re hunting for mauve shoes this week.

Filed Under: Clothing, Sales, Steals, and Deals Tagged With:

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or start a discussion on Dappered Threads, our forum!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »