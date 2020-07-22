Steal Alert: J. Crew’s Field Mechanic Jacket for $48

Remember jacket weather? Wasn’t that fun, say, September through April? We’ll get there again. And while these are only available in Large or XL at post time, so super limited sizes and probably limited stock, it still seems worth a mention.

Don’t worry. We won’t turn into some deal forums which post mega specific deals. ie:

“Hey guys! Heads up! I saw a pair of size 6 mauve Common Projects at a mustachioed hipster’s estate sale just outside of Raleigh. I mean, he hadn’t died. He had just shaved his handlebar moustache. So, I mean, I guess part of him died. But he felt the need to make a clean break from some items in his wardrobe. They’re probably not still there. YMMV of course, so maybe they are! And what a deal for used CPs! If not those, maybe you can get one of his hand-painted Sponge-Bob cheese graters? What a collection! Okay, where are my internet points??”

J. Crew’s Field Mechanic Jacket is a lot like their “Dock Peacoat.” It’s a classic military-based design (here it’s an M65 jacket) which has been slightly tweaked compared to what you’d find at an Army/Navy surplus store. It’ll fit a bit closer. The fabric might be a little less stiff. And the end result is one of the best things they make.

Full retail is $198, which means a normal 40% off deal would land it at $118.80. Now it’s in the sale section, and the extra 70% off sale items code SHOPNOW applies and drops it to just under $50.

The banners on J. Crew say all sales final, but this one doesn’t appear to be tagged as such? I’d assume it is though.

Is it jacket weather? No. It’s July! But that’s also why it’s fifty bucks.

Head here for a full review, albeit of the previous “Hillside Green” option, which leaned more towards the “piney” end of the green spectrum. This one that’s on sale, in the “Olive Moss” shade, leans warmer.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Good luck if you’re hunting for mauve shoes this week.