Steal Alert (but not really) Orient Kamasu at DROP for $195

DROP (formerly known as massdrop) can be great. DROP can be fun! DROP’s daily emails are always worth a look.

But a quick google search to comparison shop is always in order with DROP.

Because while The Orient Kamasu (a mighty fine automatic dive watch) is currently up for grabs on DROP for $195… they’re final sale and don’t ship until August 24th. So you have to wait a month, and when it arrives, you can’t send it back.

Or, you can buy one from Jomashop for $199, it ships immediately, and you can return it if upon arrival you’re just not impressed.

Spend the fiver.

The only commodity worth a damn is time.

And a month is a long time.

In regards to the watch, a full review can be found here, but here are the highlights:

200m water resistance

sapphire crystal

movement hacks and hand winds

Sizing is a welcome by many medium diameter at 41.8mm

Lugs are 22mm

NOTE THAT SOME HAVE REPORTED CROWN ISSUES … As in, with use, when adjusting the time they can pull the thing straight off. So that could be a very big, and quite unfortunate, situation. Because whether you get it through DROP or you get it through Jomashop, you might be S.O.L. on the warranty front, since they’re both gray market dealers and the watch doesn’t come with a factory warranty.

Bottom line: DROP is good but not always as good as one would perhaps (understandably) think DROP is.

That’s all. Carry on.