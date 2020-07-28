Steal Alert: Allen Edmonds Nomad Suede Chelseas for $150

HANG ON A SECOND… The description says “imported”? I always thought the Nomads were made here in the States. But they’re still recraftable. Standby, trying to contact AE to confirm one way or another. Big thanks to reader Stew R. for the heads up here.

UPDATE II: So this is why it’s confusing. These Nomad bucks clearly say they’re made in Port Washington, but many of the other Nomad shoes say “imported.” Which is a switch from the past. The suede Nomad Chukkas used to be USA Made. I have a pair in dark brown suede. I’m looking at the “handcrafted in USA” stamp right now. Friggin’ weird. Geeze Caelers.

UPDATE III: So the plot thickens. According to a phone call to Allen Edmonds customer service, the rep I spoke with said these ARE still manufactured in the USA, but due to regulations, being that the majority of the materials are “imported”… they can’t list them as USA made anymore. At least that’s what Mr. Allen Edmonds Customer Service Rep guy said on the phone. Bottom line, they could be made in Port Washington Wisconsin, they could be made on Mars. If they show up and you don’t think they’re worth your $150, you can send them back. Good gravy. Happy Tuesday.

Note: These are part of today’s one day AE $150 and under flash sale. Some pretty odd stuff in that sale, but these are very much in it too. Markdown happens in cart.

But even in the summer, you can get away with certain styles of boots. Like Chukkas! Especially suede chukkas. But these aren’t chukkas. So what about chelseas? I think so, as long as they’re suede. So these things? With a light gray linen suit and crisp white shirt? Why not?

You do not get five shoes with each purchase. That would be something if you did.

These Nomad chelseas in snuff suede will certainly excel in the fall. Which is just around the corner (hard to believe… just a bit has happened in 2020). Suede is treated to be water resistant too. And while the higher end Liverpools are nicer than the Nomads, $150 for these snuff suede chelseas is certainly steal worthy. Assuming you don’t get a pair with any quality control issues. These shouldn’t be factory 2nds though. They’re not labeled as such. Free shipping too.

Just a note that the Nomad collection as a whole are lighter weight than a standard pair of AE shoes or boots. Still recraftable. Still made in the USA. Just not quite as substantial feeling. But that’s on purpose.

Part of today’s one day AE $150 and under flash sale. Which is full of mostly… weird stuff. But not all weird stuff. Mostly though.

