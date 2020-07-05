Steal Alert: $45 Cole Haan Double Monks, $35 Blake McKay Cap Toes at DSW

DSW: 50% off Select Dress Shoes w/ DRESSITUP
Heck of a weekend if you were in the market for a new pair of shoes. First it was the Allen Edmonds extra 25% off sale section blowout (which ends today btw), and now on the much, MUCH cheaper side of things, there’s this…
- Cole Haan Grand .360 Double Monks – $45.49 ($90.99)
- Blake McKay Taylor Cap Toe Oxfords – $34.99 ($69.98)
- Cole Haan Feathercraft Suede Bluchers – $64.99 ($129.99) in-person review of their gray option here
- Johnston & Murphy Maslow Cap Toe Oxfords – $59.99 ($119.99)
- Made in Italy Mercanti Fiorentini Cap Toe Oxfords – $79.99 ($159.99)
Well that’s something. For comparison sake, the Cold Haan Double monks, direct through Cole Haan, are currently $130 and FINAL sale. So yeah. Save yourself the $85.
And most of them ship free (not the Aston Greys) being that they’re over $35. Returns through the mail will cost you $8.50. Returns in-store are free, but, well, in-store is in-store.
Code DRESSITUP expires tomorrow, 7/6/20.
Big thanks to Ross K. for the tip.
That’s all. Carry on.