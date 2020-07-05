Steal Alert: $45 Cole Haan Double Monks, $35 Blake McKay Cap Toes at DSW

Heck of a weekend if you were in the market for a new pair of shoes. First it was the Allen Edmonds extra 25% off sale section blowout (which ends today btw), and now on the much, MUCH cheaper side of things, there’s this…

Well that’s something. For comparison sake, the Cold Haan Double monks, direct through Cole Haan, are currently $130 and FINAL sale. So yeah. Save yourself the $85.

And most of them ship free (not the Aston Greys) being that they’re over $35. Returns through the mail will cost you $8.50. Returns in-store are free, but, well, in-store is in-store.

Code DRESSITUP expires tomorrow, 7/6/20.

Big thanks to Ross K. for the tip.

That’s all. Carry on.