New USA Made Slub Tees, $19 Chambray Chinos at J. Crew, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

It’s their latest “clear the racks” event. So it has to be on clearance, not just the regular on-sale stuff. Discount has already been taken, so the price you see is the price you pay. All final sale though. No returns.

Huckberry seems to have a hit on their hands here. $30+ for a cotton t-shirt seems pretty steep to plenty of us, yet these things sold like very, very hot hotcakes on their debut. Now they’ve added perfect-for-summer slub fabric, in a curved hem style as well as a traditional pocket-tee style. The variations in the threads make slub fabric lighter, a bit more casual, and all kinds of right for summer. No sale here, but they’re made in the USA and just launched, so, figured worth a mention all the same.

Good heavens. Those are quite the blowout prices. What’s next? Extra 80% off with code BANKRUPTCY ? (Sorry, too soon? C’mon J Crew promo team, dark humor the hell out of us. Why not). Final sale. So, no returns.

Only exclusions are the new Minnis Linen suits and MTO. It seems like Spier might be between stocks right now? Some stuff is very much in stock, but sizes are pretty scattered on stuff that’s pretty near the top of the scroll. Still, if you find your size and you’re in need of a suit, there are some steals to be had when Spier goes on sale. Code SUITS25 ends this Sunday, 7/26.

Chambray just works in the summer. Something about the crisp but not weighty fabric (looks quite a bit like denim, but doesn’t look like denim… and certainly doesn’t FEEL like denim) works well in heat. Wear it under a chino jacket. Wear it with white chinos. Wear it under a chino jacket with white chinos! Plus, it’ll look great under a merino v-neck in the fall. JOMERS does outbound shipping for free, but you are on the hook for returns.

Bookending this week’s handful with two (not on sale, sorry) Huckberry mentions. But c’mon. Huckberry sure can nail it. These masks are coming and going faster than a boomerang. Was showing as sold out a littler earlier this week, but now showing as back in stock. USA made. Merino fabric too. Hop on board the bandwagon. Let’s crush some virus. “If 80% of people wear masks that are 60% effective, easily (achievable with cloth) we can get to an effective R0 of less than one. That’s enough to halt the spread of the disease.” The sooner we all wear masks, the sooner we can not wear masks.

