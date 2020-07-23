Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

New USA Made Slub Tees, $19 Chambray Chinos at J. Crew, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out. 

 

Nordstrom Rack: Extra 25% off FINAL Sale Red-Tag Clearance

It’s their latest “clear the racks” event. So it has to be on clearance, not just the regular on-sale stuff. Discount has already been taken, so the price you see is the price you pay. All final sale though. No returns.

 

Huckberry: Made in the USA 45 Tees, now in Slub – $32

Huckberry seems to have a hit on their hands here. $30+ for a cotton t-shirt seems pretty steep to plenty of us, yet these things sold like very, very hot hotcakes on their debut. Now they’ve added perfect-for-summer slub fabric, in a curved hem style as well as a traditional pocket-tee style. The variations in the threads make slub fabric lighter, a bit more casual, and all kinds of right for summer. No sale here, but they’re made in the USA and just launched, so, figured worth a mention all the same.

 

J. Crew: Extra 70% off select FINAL SALE items w/ SHOPNOW

Good heavens. Those are quite the blowout prices. What’s next? Extra 80% off with code BANKRUPTCY ? (Sorry, too soon? C’mon J Crew promo team, dark humor the hell out of us. Why not). Final sale. So, no returns.

 

Spier & Mackay: 25% off all suits w/ SUITS25

Only exclusions are the new Minnis Linen suits and MTO. It seems like Spier might be between stocks right now? Some stuff is very much in stock, but sizes are pretty scattered on stuff that’s pretty near the top of the scroll. Still, if you find your size and you’re in need of a suit, there are some steals to be had when Spier goes on sale. Code SUITS25 ends this Sunday, 7/26.

 

Jomers: Chambray Shirts for $20 w/ CHAMBRAY ($32)

Chambray just works in the summer. Something about the crisp but not weighty fabric (looks quite a bit like denim, but doesn’t look like denim… and certainly doesn’t FEEL like denim) works well in heat. Wear it under a chino jacket. Wear it with white chinos. Wear it under a chino jacket with white chinos! Plus, it’ll look great under a merino v-neck in the fall. JOMERS does outbound shipping for free, but you are on the hook for returns.

 

BONUS  Huckberry: Merino masks back in stock – $15 (2/$28)

Bookending this week’s handful with two (not on sale, sorry) Huckberry mentions. But c’mon. Huckberry sure can nail it. These masks are coming and going faster than a boomerang. Was showing as sold out a littler earlier this week, but now showing as back in stock. USA made. Merino fabric too. Hop on board the bandwagon. Let’s crush some virus. “If 80% of people wear masks that are 60% effective, easily (achievable with cloth) we can get to an effective R0 of less than one. That’s enough to halt the spread of the disease.” The sooner we all wear masks, the sooner we can not wear masks.

 

Also worth a mention:

Filed Under: Accessories, Clothing, Sales, Steals, and Deals Tagged With:

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or start a discussion on Dappered Threads, our forum!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »