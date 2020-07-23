New USA Made Slub Tees, $19 Chambray Chinos at J. Crew, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Nordstrom Rack: Extra 25% off FINAL Sale Red-Tag Clearance
- Antonio Maurizi Leather Medallion Cap Toe Oxford – $106.68 FINAL ($475)
- Crevo Malik Suede Chelsea Boot – $33.74 FINAL ($90)
- Antonio Maurizi Cap Toe Leather Oxford – $106.86 FINAL ($475)
- To Boot New York Vanderbilt Leather Oxford – $89.99 FINAL ($350)
- Perry Ellis Tech Slim Fit Shirt – $22.49 FINAL ($69.50)
- Nordstrom Rack Oleta Solid Silk Blend Tie – $11.24 FINAL ($19.97)
- Cole Haan Attache Leather Messenger Bag – $67.49 FINAL ($350)
- Nordstrom Tech-Smart Slim Fit Stretch Wool Dress Pants – $28.11 FINAL ($129)
It’s their latest “clear the racks” event. So it has to be on clearance, not just the regular on-sale stuff. Discount has already been taken, so the price you see is the price you pay. All final sale though. No returns.
Huckberry: Made in the USA 45 Tees, now in Slub – $32
- Made in the USA “45” Slub Curved Hem Tee – $32
- Made in the USA “45” Slub Pocket Tee – $32
- Made in the USA “45” Washed Supima Tee – $32
Huckberry seems to have a hit on their hands here. $30+ for a cotton t-shirt seems pretty steep to plenty of us, yet these things sold like very, very hot hotcakes on their debut. Now they’ve added perfect-for-summer slub fabric, in a curved hem style as well as a traditional pocket-tee style. The variations in the threads make slub fabric lighter, a bit more casual, and all kinds of right for summer. No sale here, but they’re made in the USA and just launched, so, figured worth a mention all the same.
J. Crew: Extra 70% off select FINAL SALE items w/ SHOPNOW
- 484 Slim-fit chino pant in stretch chambray – $19.19 FINAL ($79.50)
- 770 Straight-fit chino pant in stretch chambray – $19.19 FINAL ($79.50)
- 770 Straight-fit stretch chino pant – $17.09 FINAL ($79.50)
- Slim stretch Secret Wash shirt in organic cotton classic gingham – $17.85 FINAL ($64.50)
- Linen-cotton lightweight sweater – $19.19 FINAL ($79.50)
- Stretch Secret Wash shirt in organic cotton – $12.89 FINAL ($64.50)
Good heavens. Those are quite the blowout prices. What’s next? Extra 80% off with code BANKRUPTCY ? (Sorry, too soon? C’mon J Crew promo team, dark humor the hell out of us. Why not). Final sale. So, no returns.
Spier & Mackay: 25% off all suits w/ SUITS25
- Light Gray Tropical Australian Wool Half-Canvas Suit – $207.25 ($328)
- Navy “core line” Australian Merino Wool Half-Canvas Suit – $246 ($328)
- Medium Gray “core line” Australian Merino Wool Half-Canvas Suit – $246 ($328)
Only exclusions are the new Minnis Linen suits and MTO. It seems like Spier might be between stocks right now? Some stuff is very much in stock, but sizes are pretty scattered on stuff that’s pretty near the top of the scroll. Still, if you find your size and you’re in need of a suit, there are some steals to be had when Spier goes on sale. Code SUITS25 ends this Sunday, 7/26.
Jomers: Chambray Shirts for $20 w/ CHAMBRAY ($32)
Chambray just works in the summer. Something about the crisp but not weighty fabric (looks quite a bit like denim, but doesn’t look like denim… and certainly doesn’t FEEL like denim) works well in heat. Wear it under a chino jacket. Wear it with white chinos. Wear it under a chino jacket with white chinos! Plus, it’ll look great under a merino v-neck in the fall. JOMERS does outbound shipping for free, but you are on the hook for returns.
BONUS Huckberry: Merino masks back in stock – $15 (2/$28)
Bookending this week’s handful with two (not on sale, sorry) Huckberry mentions. But c’mon. Huckberry sure can nail it. These masks are coming and going faster than a boomerang. Was showing as sold out a littler earlier this week, but now showing as back in stock. USA made. Merino fabric too. Hop on board the bandwagon. Let’s crush some virus. “If 80% of people wear masks that are 60% effective, easily (achievable with cloth) we can get to an effective R0 of less than one. That’s enough to halt the spread of the disease.” The sooner we all wear masks, the sooner we can not wear masks.
Also worth a mention:
- Ledbury: Up to 60% off their end-of-season sale.
- DROP: They’ve got some Orient Star (the higher end line) power reserve automatics for $335. Final sale though.
- Need Supply Co: Up to 80% off their sale section.
- Brooks Brothers: Select shirts, 4 for $199.
- Icebreaker Merino: 30% – 40% off during their end-of-season event. Still spendy though, being that it’s merino.