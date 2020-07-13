Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – More on Sale Filson, Cheap Tech Shorts, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

So two offers going on here. It’s a bit cluttered, but… ever been in an Old Navy? Right. That’s their move. Lots of summer basics AND their clearance section is stacked as well as getting an extra 25% off. No experience with the tech shorts, but the reviews are promising. Meanwhile, those “Ultra-Soft Breathe ON Polos” come highly recommended from reader Jeff H.: I bought several of Old Navy’s Ultra-Soft Breathe ON Polos last year and highly recommend them. The fabric feels really good, and I find the fit spot on (though with the usual Old Navy inconsistency).

Y’know the pre-order DROP has going on for the 36mm Swiss Made Glycine automatic? Right. Through DROP, it’s final sale, and you have to wait until the end of the month for the thing to ship. That’s not the case at Jomashop. They’ve got the price beat by a few bucks too. Pictures over there aren’t as pretty, but, that happens sometimes. Jomashop might not be everyone’s favorite watch shop (it’s gray market, and they have pretty strict policies on what can’t be returned), but more than a few of us have gotten watches through them that have worked out well.

Worth another mention with a few more picks. Because it’s: A. a really, really, really kind set of prices (although the clearance stock is getting pretty cleared out)… and B. it all ships and returns for free. Original picks can be found here.

So what the heck is “Onward Reserve”? Their niche seems to be southern prep, but still accessible stuff with some big heritage names thrown in. And I think most of this stuff isn’t final sale? It should be marked as final sale if it is. So, returns should be possible.

Also worth a mention…