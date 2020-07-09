Huckberry’s USA Made Running Shoes, J. Crew Sunglasses for $26, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

No sale here, but these things are hard to get and for good reason. The gum sole/grey & blue colorway is exclusive to Huckberry. Handmade in Massachusetts from really, really nice materials. They are not cheap. But they are HANDSOME. And resoleable (yes really). And they go with tons of casual stuff. I was lucky enough to buy a pair of the previous design (which had a bit more blue), and I wear them a ton. See them in action over here in the header image.

Okay so it’s 57% off the polos and 58% off the core temp shorts, but $19 for luxe touch polos, $29 for core temp shorts, and $39 for traveler pants is awfully good. Especially when they’re part of an “up to 50% off” select items section. I didn’t major in geomedics or calculouse, but I think 57%, 58%, and 60% eclipses that “up to 50% off” ceiling. Arithmeticulation!

Last day for this. Was a super late addition to the big 4th of July Sales Hoedown, so, wanted to get one more mention in here. Want to support a small, Made in the USA leather goods company? Sweet. FFF is where it’s at. They make terrific, thoughtfully designed stuff, out of only the best materials. Big fan of their wallets and portfolios. And if their Purell fob isn’t a must-have accessory right now, I don’t know what is. Flippin’ 2020. Go jump in a lake already.

For the Killshot fanatics. Not on sale, but a couple of new options of this crazy successful retro-inspired sneaker. There’s a sleek, white swoosh, and also there’s now a… what is that color… “spoiled ketchup”? Ah. No. “Desert Orange.” Got it. I don’t even know if ketchup can spoil. Leave anything in the sun long enough and it’ll take a nasty turn though.

There are some potential finds among the EXPRESS clearance “weird”. Lots of retro inspired, almost rat-pack looking stuff lurking about. Like that rayon shirt. Yes. RAYON. What year is it? No code needed here. Discount happens in your cart.

A pretty limited gathering of goods, but a couple pairs of their sunglasses are marked way down. Gotta say I dig those clear front/tortoise ear piece “Portico” sunglasses. Ships free if you’ve signed up for their email list/rewards program/created an account with them at checkout.

Still going on. And I still can’t believe the original brief in cinder gray is down to under $160. That, is something.

Also worth a mention: