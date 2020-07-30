Huckberry’s Big Summer Clearance, Washed Cotton Sportcoats, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Hard to believe it’s Summer clearance time already, but… it’s August. And if past is prologue, that means September comes next. And September, to some of us, signifies (sometimes) a change towards fall. Or, we put on dark denim and a sweater once the calendar rolls over and we sweat buckets because it’s still 95 degrees out and we think “this was a terrible idea.” HURRY UP AUTUMN COME ON. Anyway, good deals at Huckberry right now.

Another 25% off sale from Spier, but this time it’s stacked on top of discounts already taken in their sale sections. Heads up: That green washed cotton sportcoat is getting the style scenario treatment come Monday. Those things are nice. Crisp. Some softness to the fabric. Nice and light. Good for year round use. They break in terrific too as they start to mold to the wearer’s body. A 40R contemporary fit fits my 5’10” . 190 lb frame pretty darn good off the rack.

Need Supply Co. certainly leans younger and hipper. And they’re also shutting down. Damn. Well, so, yeah. Bit of a scattershot clear out here. And shipping is steep. Ten bucks. All final sale.

Can’t buy anything yet though. It’s just a digital catalog preview. Ready for some dates? Here are some dates. Highest tier cardmembers get access on August 4th. All other cardmembers get access on August 13th. Then, everyone else gets in on August 19th. So just window shopping/browsing for now. And they’re saying this isn’t everything that’ll be in the sale? They’re “adding more items daily” according to the site. It’s always one of the best sales of the year. Lots of brand new stuff, heading into fall, the discounts are generous, and it all ships and returns for free.

Still can’t believe they’ve got a ton of sale stuff up for the code that ISN’T final sale. So you can return it if it doesn’t work out. Full picks can be found here if you want them. Note that a lot of items have gotten pretty short on the size selection side of things since that post launched last weekend.

Also worth a mention: