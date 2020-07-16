Banana Republic’s Sale Section Blowout, $62 Suede Espadrilles, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

This feels like the latest “aw to hell with it, we can’t keep warehousing this stuff” big fat clearance sale from the world of retail. Rapid Movement jeans for $29? That’s unheard of. Sure it’s summer, but, c’mon. Also, they’re running an extra 10% off cherry-on-top discount if you buy a mask. Kinda weird that people have to be incentivized to that level to wear a mask, but, here we are. WHATEVER WORKS. Pragmatism is a hugely underrated philosophy. Anyway, lots of final sale stuff strewn about, so be careful. No returns on that stuff.

The already quite-affordable gets mega-affordable. They only run these things twice a year. Select items, so, a bit of a clearance. Pretty limited sizes when it comes to their shirts. But lots of mega-cheap socks and pocket squares. Use the code YAY at checkout for the 50% off. Thanks to Chris C. for the tip here!

Compared to the thousands upon thousands of items you’d find in a half-yearly sale (or the upcoming Anniversary Sale), it’s a pretty limited event at just 450+ items. But still worth a look. Plus? They’re pledging to donate 70,000 (seventy thousand? that’s a lot) dress shirts to the Good+Foundation as part of this sale event. Buy a shirt for work, and let some good deeds get to work. FYI this sale is where the Bonobos Jetsetter steal alert suit post came from last night.

Been waiting for these to hit the Target website (and not just select stores) since May. From our man Ryan, who picked up a pair in store recently: “Ever wander into Target not looking for anything, and you walk out with a new favorite? That’s what happened here. 97% cotton, 3% spandex, lightweight, drawstring, wear-em-anywhere shorts. Not even on their website yet. These wear SUPER light, unlike typical chino short offerings from Target brands. They hit the sweet spot between formal and casual. The khaki color in particular can pull some serious duty with a nice polo and white sneaks. The 3% spandex gives it a real nice stretch, and the split hem is a nice touch. Back pocket is a bit smallish, but nice to have on there. 8-inch inseam is perfect. If only they made pants out of these. Absolute steal at $14.99.” And now they’re on sale. Four colors to pick from, as well as two bold patterns too. Style scenario coming next week just for the heck of it.

The Pick: Suede Espadrille – $62 ($119.50)

Has there been a better time to invest in some cool, casual, house shoes? Those suede espadrilles might do the trick and then some.

Also worth a mention: