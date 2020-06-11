Target’s Father’s Day Sale, The New Bulova Surfboard Chrono, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Target: Father’s Day Select Items Sale
- All in Motion Men’s Pique Golf Polo Shirt – $12 ($22)
- Goodfellow & Co Slim Fit Hennepin Chinos – $20 ($22.99)
- Goodfellow & Co. Slim Fit Poplin Button-Down Shirt – $12 ($19.99)
- All in Motion Men’s Golf Pants in Navy – $30 ($40)
And that Dad’s Day sale features the excellent Golf stuff from their All in Motion line. Especially worth noting is the polo. Full review of that All in Motion stuff can be found here. Big thanks to Paul K. and Ryan N. for the tips!
Bonobos: 25% off or 30% off $200+ w/ EVERYTHING
- Tech Chinos – $103.50 ($138)
- Tech 5-pockets – $96 ($128)
- Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt – $58.50 ($78)
- Stretch Lightweight Chinos – $73.50 ($98)
- Unconstructed Italian Hopsack Wool Solid Sportcoats – $280 – $315 ($400 – $450)
- Lightweight Travel Jeans – $73.50 ($98)
- Bonobos Daily Grind Suits – $280 ($400)
Not bad. Not cheap of course, but that’s Bonobos for you. And Bonobos is expensive enough that tripping the $200 threshold (for the extra 5% off) is far too easy. Code EVERYTHING runs clear through NEXT Friday (not this Friday) 6/19. Perhaps warm weather upgrades are on your horizon.
Saddleback: $99 Father’s Day Bundle (reg. $156)
Regular prices/non bundle prices would be:
- Firm Leather Valet Tray – $59
- Slim Leather Card Wallet – $39
- Slim Leather Business Card Holder – $29
- Leather Cord Wrap Set – $29
So not bad at all. All the small essentials. And their valet trays really are something. Big thanks to our man Brandon D. for the tip!
Macy’s: Extra 25% off select w/ FRIEND
- Bulova Surfboard Blue Dial – $417 ($695)
- Bulova Surfboard Black and Cream Dial – $417 ($695)
- Seiko 5 Sports Automatic Black Dial w/ Black Nylon Strap – $177 ($220ish) review here
- Seiko 5 Sports Automatic Blue Dial w/ Stainless Steel Bracelet Strap – $177 ($220ish)
And that includes some of their tough-to-find-anywhere-else wristwatches, like the new Seiko 5 sports line and the new Bulova “surfboard” chronographs. Got an in-person full review of the Bulova on the way. But word is, they’re pretty impressive. Beefy without being huge.
Allen Edmonds: Casual Flash Sale 4pm – 9pm ET
- Cooper Sneaker – $99.97 ($225)
- SFO Dress Loafer – $99.97 ($325)
- Canal Court Sneaker – $99.97 ($225)
- Hagerstown Camp Moc Boot – $99.97 ($225)
- Force 10 Boat Shoe – $99.97 ($225)
- LAX Derby Shoe – $99.97 ($325)
So it doesn’t start until later this afternoon, and ends pretty quick, but Allen Edmonds is set to run a flash sale today (6/11) from 4p – 9p ET (3p-8p CT, 1p – 6p PT). The catch? It’s mainly (only?) their “imported”, super casual stuff. And it’s some weird stuff. Like, really weird stuff. Still though, maybe for under $100, worth a shot. Maybe.
BONUS Woot!: Timex MK1 Watches – $37.99 ($109)
Last week it was the chrono versions. This week? Non chrono. A step above the super-basic timex weekender series in terms of feel and finish, now available for that base-line weekender price. Black or grey/white color schemes available. Big thanks to Ivan K. for the tip!
Also worth a mention:
- Allen Edmonds: Their Father’s Day sale is still running.
- Nordstrom: Along with the just launched mens brands sale, their summer clearance event is ongoing.
- Banana Republic: Extra 50% off sale styles
- Huckberry: Their Father’s Day shop is still running.
- Bespoke Post: They’ve also got a Father’s Day shop going.