Target’s Father’s Day Sale, The New Bulova Surfboard Chrono, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

And that Dad’s Day sale features the excellent Golf stuff from their All in Motion line. Especially worth noting is the polo. Full review of that All in Motion stuff can be found here. Big thanks to Paul K. and Ryan N. for the tips!

Not bad. Not cheap of course, but that’s Bonobos for you. And Bonobos is expensive enough that tripping the $200 threshold (for the extra 5% off) is far too easy. Code EVERYTHING runs clear through NEXT Friday (not this Friday) 6/19. Perhaps warm weather upgrades are on your horizon.

Regular prices/non bundle prices would be:

So not bad at all. All the small essentials. And their valet trays really are something. Big thanks to our man Brandon D. for the tip!

And that includes some of their tough-to-find-anywhere-else wristwatches, like the new Seiko 5 sports line and the new Bulova “surfboard” chronographs. Got an in-person full review of the Bulova on the way. But word is, they’re pretty impressive. Beefy without being huge.

So it doesn’t start until later this afternoon, and ends pretty quick, but Allen Edmonds is set to run a flash sale today (6/11) from 4p – 9p ET (3p-8p CT, 1p – 6p PT). The catch? It’s mainly (only?) their “imported”, super casual stuff. And it’s some weird stuff. Like, really weird stuff. Still though, maybe for under $100, worth a shot. Maybe.

Last week it was the chrono versions. This week? Non chrono. A step above the super-basic timex weekender series in terms of feel and finish, now available for that base-line weekender price. Black or grey/white color schemes available. Big thanks to Ivan K. for the tip!

Also worth a mention: