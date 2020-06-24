Steal Alert: Select Amazon Peak Velocity Workout Gear One Day Sale

Under Armour is great, but even on sale it can be a little pricey for some tastes. After all, you’re supposed to be sweating like hell* in this stuff, right? Right.

Amazon launched Peak Velocity last year to compete in the Lululemon universe, and… pretty good! Especially considering the prices. It’s cheap. It’s not Lululemon or Underarmor, but it’s solid stuff that should serve most of our workout needs well. And today a selection of basics are on deep discount.

Nothing flashy here, but again, these are basics. $10 – $15 for most, whereas they usually run $15 – $25ish. Not bad! Pretty good! Kinda bummed the Tiro-like Trackster Pants aren’t getting the discount. Those things are terrific. Neither is the henley which is shown along with the Trackster pant at the very top of the post. But, any reason to get that nightmare fuel photo back at the top of the Dappered scroll, right? I had to work hard for that shot. Cars zooming by on the highway. People honking (thanks guys). And the darn box kept tipping forward while the camera timer was just about to go off. So I had to bite one of the interior flaps of the box, just to get it to stay put. Drooled all over. Slobbering all over myself with my head in an Amazon box in 100 degree heat.

It’s glamorous. All this. So much glamour.

Peak Velocity sale is set to expire today.

That’s all.

Carry on.

*Counter-intuitively, the greater the effort expelled while wearing, the more some of us are willing to spend. But that’s just some of us and not all of us and I 100% understand both sides.