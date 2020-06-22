Under Armour Up to 40% off Semi-Annual Sale

I often ask myself what the hell I’m working out for. Why does anyone? It seems absurd. My Grandfather worked his arse off for General Motors for 50 years. And at the end of his day, all he wanted to do was come home and sit in his chair. He was exhausted. Now? His grandson (whose job is to sit in front of a screen and tell people when socks are on sale) purposefully lifts up and puts down artificial weight, made somewhere overseas and shipped across the world, for the express purpose of purposeless effort. Yep, that’s what his grandson does in his free time. For leisure. Y’know, when he’s not riding his silly in-home bike that (purposefully) goes nowhere.

What must Grandpa think, somewhere in the great beyond.

But then there’s the next generation. Grandpa wouldn’t workout and neither is much of Generation Z. There’s a reason why E-Sports are growing in popularity, as opposed to “traditional” on the field stuff. The younger generation values being good at manipulating computers. Not blocking and tackling. Which makes total sense. Because the old values of brute strength and speed don’t matter much anymore when we’re no longer hooking plows up to oxen. Or, keeping the line at GM going 24/7.

So again… what’s the point of working out? Is it pure aesthetics? Aesthetics as a way to transmit power/health/safety? But that goes back to being an outdated value once again. Muscles don’t = protection anymore. They haven’t for a while.

Pain. I think the point, is pain.

There’s some research indicating that barring major traumas which short circuit the human brain (Iceberg Slim covers this), most humans have a limited capacity for discomfort. You have a discomfort bucket. Once it’s filled? Sure, other stuff is still uncomfortable, but your bucket is more or less full for the day. You’ve used up those chemicals. And therefore, all the rest of the junk just doesn’t seem as bad. So if you can learn to like controlled discomfort like exercise (because you initiate it and it results in some positive outcomes like better health, good brain chemicals, and improved aesthetics even if that is an outdated value), then all the other crap that gets thrown your way? Not as bad! And if all the other crap isn’t as bad? Then you can do more! Both in and outside of your workouts. Especially outside. Because pursuing your own personal fitness improvement (run your own race, comparison is the thief of joy) is like dressing better. It’s just a tool. Use it to do something better.

Somewhat related, Under Armour is having a big sale. Here are some picks.

To me? The best. It’s fitted. Not loose. Not compression. A perfect feel and fit. The fabric is great. Not weighty or catching or papery or slinky. All kinds of right. The “Goldilocks” just-right workout shirt.

Breaks down to $13.50 per pair. Not bad for a loved-by-plenty technical pair of underwear. Six inch legs here, so, somewhere between a short trunk and a full thigh/down to the knee boxer brief.

Under Armour’s soccer gear is weirdly underrated. It’s a little more fitted than the MK1 line, but still not compression. Moves great. Breathes great. It’s almost like it’s built for running around like crazy for 90 minutes! I have an older version of one of these and I reach for it whenever it’s clean and ready to go.

More fitted stuff from the MK-1 line. Because to some of us, working out in a baggy pair of shorts is just as distracting as working out in a pair of too-short shorts. Garbage shorts are just that. Garbage. These shouldn’t be.

Fitted here just like the MK1s. A bit spendy, even with the discount, but it’s in their “fitted” fit, and there are mesh panels to help keep you cool. Plus, less seams. I’ve started to lean on a few, better made, hyper-comfortable workout shirts. Less bulk buys of stuff that doesn’t fit or feel right. So yeah, maybe these could work for you. Maybe not, but maybe they could. Also available minus the wave, but who doesn’t love a good wave?

Here’s one for the youngsters. They used to make these things called “ipods”. Where you’d load up music, hit play, and then go for a run. And they were stand alone devices that couldn’t text, make phone calls, or *gasps* access the internet. Nope. No social media. None! Just the music! It was a dark time. Anyway, we all run music off our phones now. So, a pair of shorts that keeps your phone secure and not bouncing around is a nifty idea. Next time I’ll tell you about something called a “walkman.” That’ll straight up blow some minds.

More fitted short sleeves. I know. But a lot of us have either lost weight or gained weight during the lock down, so, perhaps a workout clothing full refresh (with stuff that actually fits) is in the cards. Less seams for more comfort.

Thowin’ a bone to the Joggers fans to keep ’em happy. Terry here, so, I wouldn’t sweat in these.

Their basic track jackets. Not hyper lightweight, not winter heavy either. Nice stripes!

More fitted MK1. Crazy patterns are crazy. That’s also the reason it’s on sale. Who wants to get nuts?

Sun’s out guns out! That said, $31 for a sleeveless seems pricey. And that’s the sale price. But still. Tech workout gear isn’t normally cheap.

Another pick from their soccer line. You don’t even need to play soccer. Or watch soccer. But they’re made to move without being bulky or flappy or clingy.

Have it and love it. It is NOT a heavyweight or even medium weight. In fact, the only insulation is up front in the chest. So, it’s a really great running jacket or warm-up in the cold. Which it’s not right now. Obviously. It’s summer. But yeah, big fan.

A terrific warm up. Quite lightweight, and the pique texture is nice and airy. Nice contemporary-retro (obviously an oxymoron, but, whatever) look to it with the arm stripes as well.

Because sometimes you just need some non-cotton workout socks. A warning that these are no-show. Some of us prefer lo-cuts instead of no-shows, because sometimes no-shows don’t offer much achillies protection.

“The mineral-infused fabric takes the energy you give off when you work and reflects it back into your muscles, increasing blood flow and helping them work harder.” STOP IT.

The Under Armour semi-annual sale is set to expire on 7/9. Not sure what happens at that point though. Anyway, it is pretty stacked. If we missed something worth a mention, send those tips into joe@dappered.com But you can skip the “fish hunter” stuff. What’s wrong with being an angler?