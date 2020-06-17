Steal Alert: adidas Sambas and Stan Smiths for $56 at Nordy

I thought about sitting on this until tomorrow’s weekly Thursday Sales Handful. Because you guys get hammered over the head with enough sneaker steal alerts. But these are price-matched. Meaning Nordstrom (or a Nordstrom customer) found these on sale somewhere else, and they’re matching that price. That also means the sale might expire without warning. Also, there have been runs on these kinda deals in the last few months. So maybe they’ll sell out. I dunno.

Was $80. Will go on sale for around $60 – $65.

Therefor $56 w/ free shipping & returns is quite a nice price.

Stan Smiths get plenty of play on this website. Some would argue too much. The Samba? That’s a little sportier. Dark gum sole. Blue logo on the tongue. Black stripes on the side. A little less versatile than the Stan Smith, but pretty slick all the same.

Apologies for another sneaker steal alert during the ongoing discounting price wars between big retailers. Forgive me if you already have sneakers coming out of your ears.

That’s all. Carry on.