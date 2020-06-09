Steal Alert: 60% off J. Crew’s Field Mechanic Jacket

J. Crew’s Field Mechanic Jacket is a lot like their “Dock Peacoat.” It’s a classic military-based design (here it’s an M65 jacket) which has been slightly tweaked compared to what you’d find at an Army/Navy surplus store. It’ll fit a bit closer. The fabric might be a little less stiff. And the end result is one of the best things they make.

Full retail is $198, which means a normal 40% off deal would land it at $118.80. Now it’s in the sale section, and the extra 50% off sale items code SUMMER applies and drops it to just under $80.

Doesn’t appear to be final sale either. So if it shows up and you don’t like it? You can send it back.

Is it jacket weather? No. It’s June! But that’s also why it’s more than half off. Supply! Demand! Costs vs incentives! Economics both purely analytical and irrationally behavioral! All the factors are at play.

Head here for a full review, albeit of the previous “Hillside Green” option, which leaned more towards the “piney” end of the green spectrum. This one that’s on sale, in the “Olive Moss” shade, leans warmer.

That’s all.

Carry on.