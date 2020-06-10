Nordstrom’s Up to 50% off “Top Menswear Brands” Sale

This is different than their also currently running clearance sale. This feels like less of a clearance, and more of a “we don’t put brand names on sale like this very often, but we don’t know what to do with this stuff since stores were closed for most of spring“… event.

Try putting that on a sign.

(Not an actual Nordstrom sign.)

Right.

Anyway, I honestly don’t know what to make of it. Especially considering that Nordstrom used to run only three real sales a year (two half-yearly sales and the big pre-fall Anniversary event). But, things change. And things have changed. 1400+ items this time around. Here’s our take on what’s the best of the best. Everything ships and returns for free of course:

All class here. Wrinkle resistant 97% wool, 3% spandex wool fabric designed specifically for being on the go.

Couple of things. First, usually when I see the brand Magnanni I think SUPER chisel shape toes. But that really doesn’t seem to be the case here. At all. That toe looks perfect. And second, it’s the black oxfords you’d want. Those “curri” options are pretty heavily burnished/the color variation is too high contrast. Stick with the black. Especially since they cost less. Put on a pair of those, a gray suit, and a white shirt (no tie) and bang… “insta-clooney”. Made in Spain.

The well known and loved, perfect for a short trip or gym-visit bag with a separate storage pocket for shoes. Now in basic colors that a lot of us would reach for at full price.

YAY. They have athletic fits too. Not just slim this time. Nordy seems to be keen on blowing out a lot of their Bonobos stock. These are their crisp, cotton dress pants. Not as dressy as a wool dress pant, but noticeably more dressy than their washed cotton chino flagships.

Oh. Well, speaking of. Here be the flagships. Also half off. Which is a solid deal. Not the world’s greatest deal ever, but usually they don’t drop to this level in the foundational colors that are actually getting the cut here at Nordy. Sizes seem to be a bit scattered though. Also on sale in the athletic fit.

Even less! Why? Because they’re not khaki. Or blue. Or grey. But instead, a desaturated, aqua-y, greenish, which is perfect for guys who want a little color but don’t want to be Mr. Red Pants man. Pretty close to a full size run at post time. Would look great with everything from a t-shirt and sneakers, to chukkas and a crisp button down + unconstructed sportcoat.

An incredibly well reviewed commuter backpack. For those who get to work on foot or by bike. Seriously, read those reviews. Pretty impressive.

I mean, it is brow dabbin’ season.

Not white. Natural. Off-white. Still made in Italy.

Made in the USA. All kinds of right. Not clunky or flashy. What a belt should be.

Cotton knit with that famous Bonobos fit. More casual than their twill or wool cousins, but still easy to dress up a bit.

Was gonna give these a shot for the annual Polopalooza, but $45 seemed a little steep for such a basic regular fit polo. So I didn’t. Now they’re $25. And they ship and return for free, so, worth a shot? Very well reviewed. Mayyyybe size down if you’re in-between sizes and/or want a trimmer fit? Maybe?

100% midweight wool from the Italian mill Zignone. Unhemmed, so you can have them taken up to your precise, preferred level of “break”. Made in Italy. Pretty good for $75.

Suit separates for a lot less than you might think. Available in other colors, but not for as good as a deal. Again, ships and returns for free. And the fact that the pants come pre-hemmed and aren’t “nested” to the jacket (as is the case with many suit brands) is a big plus for some.

To wear with the Jetsetter suit. Brown on one side, black on the other. That’s how it usually works with reversible belts. Very well reviewed. Not bad for $25 shipped.

Still spendy, but they’re made in Portugal, and those eyelets and the charcoal leather accents look pretty darn good from here. Nice to see they with grey for the bits of color (if grey can be a color). Usually it’s navy.

I mean, it’s not a Nordstrom sale without some marked down, in-house, trim fit dress shirts, right? Under twenty seems pretty aggressive on the discount. Which is probably why sizes are moving fast.

Restocked? Thought these were sold out. No suedes though here. Just the smooth leather options.

WEeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee. Mentioned here on this website. Often. Available in navy, charcoal, or black. Also, if over-the-calf isn’t your thing, they do have the mid-calf version for half off too. Five colors to pick from there.

Don’t hate on the button down collar dress shirt. As the world gets more casual, as long as you keep your fit trim and the rest of your outfit sleek, these can actually look kind of… modern? Maybe not modern. But not as stuffy as you think button down collars can be.

Tough to get more classic than that. Fabric is imported, but it’s made here in the good ol’ USA. Fabric makeup is 85% worsted wool, 10% silk, and 5% mohair. Classic fit here.

I knew a dog named Sawyer once. Sweet pup. Total weirdo. A hound of some sort. A bark that was mostly yelp, even if he wasn’t sad or in pain. MARP MARP MARP! And man could he give you a look. He was the dramatic chipmunk (prairie dog) before there was one. I’d come over to dog sit/feed him, and he’d look at me when I walked through the door like I had just committed some sort of crime against humanity. And I was there to FEED him. MARP MARP MARP! (death stare) MARP MARP MARP! (stands on couch + more death stare) MARP MARP… (food hits bowl)… okay we’re friends now! NOM NOM NOM.

Forty bucks for shorts isn’t cheap. But forty bucks for Bonobos shorts? Pretty good. And Bonobos built their brand on the back of you liking how your backside looks in their pants. Or in this case, shorts.

Wow those are rad. Wow those are expensive. Four bills? FOUR? ON SALE? Not happening for the vast, vast majority of us. But they’re fun to look at. Made in Italy.

By the time you’re done at this sale, your “drip” is gonna be so strong, you’ll need a damn umbrella. (… did I do it right kids?)

UPDATE: SOLD OUT. Dang it you guys jumped on these fast. Yeeeeup. USA made. Ships free. Twelve bucks. For all the shoe hounds who need a new pair or three.

The Nordstrom “Top Menswear Brands Sale” is set to expire this Sunday, June 14th.