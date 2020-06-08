Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Merino No-Show Socks, Huckberry’s Dad’s Day Shop, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

A few more, additional/new picks from this big one. Full original picks can be found over here. Those Bombas merino blend no-shows could be major winners, as long as they “stay up” while you’re wearing them. Bombas seems to know what they’re doing, but I don’t have any direct experience with those particular socks. Meanwhile, thanks to Austin C. for sending in a tip about possible in-store blowout prices. This probably depends on location, but he was in St. Louis and reported that IN store, his local Nordy Racks and Nordstroms were doing significant extra discounts on re-opening (25% off Nordstrom, Extra 40% off Rack). Has to be in-store though, and YMMV of course. And make sure you know whether that stuff is final sale. And if you’re venturing out, just be smart and wear a mask and all that.

Yep. Suits too. They added suits to this promo on Friday. Code expires today (Monday 6/8) though. Mid $200s for their core suit line is something else. They’ve been dropping there lately with the retail discounting arms-race that’s on, but man. Half canvas. Nice wools. Two fits. Lots to pick from. Pretty incredible if you’re in the market for a suit (or a couple suits).

Not a ton of it is on sale, but some is. Regardless, gotta hand it to Huckberry. It’s a pretty nice one-stop shop collection of interesting, good looking, well designed stuff any Dad could dig.

Seems like a first, new wave of markdowns. And Todd Snyder isn’t Target, so, even on sale it can be spendy for a lot of us. But the quality and design certainly is there.

Still going. Not the biggest discounts of the year (those are reserved usually for the Anniversary and/or Rediscover America sales), but nice cuts and an extensive selection all the same.

Also worth a mention…