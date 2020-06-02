Dappered

I still don’t know

1. If someone is silent they’re seen as complicit. Maybe they are.

2. Yet social media slacktivism is a threat to real change because virtue signaling through those platforms leads users to believe they’ve contributed in a truly meaningful way, even when they really haven’t.

So I don’t know what to do here. Again.

Mark Manson is an author. He wrote Everything is F*cked.

He is more articulate than I could ever hope to be. He’s also smart. And he recently wrote a really interesting piece about the last week. Maybe give it a read.

You can donate to the NAACP legal defense fund here if you’d like to.

Welcome to Costco. I love you.

