10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Lightweight tees, Lots of Linen, & More

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Bold prints continue to be a thing. One tip? Leave the bold prints to just one piece. Either a shirt or a pair of shorts. Then leave the rest of your outfit dead simple, as shown above. More tips on how to wear these things can be found here. Want the 9″ inseam? Lucky you. They’re on sale for $12ish today due to the big “style sale” Amazon is running.

I have no idea if this blazer is any good. Could be. But I’m including it here simply for the following review posted to the Old Navy website from “Larry”:

“Didn’t quite fit right… the arms were a little short. Along with the body being short. Although I am 6 ft 9, so that might have something to do with it…”

YA THINK? HEY LAIR-BEAR HOW’S THE WEATHER UP THERE??

Our monthly book suggestion from Jeremy Anderberg, who among other things works for Art of Manliness, but also has his own terrific “What I’m reading Now” newsletter. You should sign up for it. Here’s his review: If you need a page-turner with some heart and soul, Blake Crouch’s Recursion is not to be missed. On the surface, it’s about a detective who finds himself tangled up in a world of false memories and mass suicides. What’s real and what isn’t? What is memory? What is time itself? What if you could re-live the bad parts of your life all over again and make different choices? Heady questions indeed. But when you probe deeper, the book is simply about what makes us human. Bad memories, pain, loss — all of it is just as necessary to the human experience as the good stuff. This book is so fast-paced that I tore through the entire second half in a single afternoon. I can guarantee you won’t soon forget Recursion (nor 2016’s Dark Matter, which is also a must-read).

Makes a hell of a gift. Especially these days. Shown above on my pal Kelly’s purse. She works in the medical sales field, and she’s in and out of clinics all day every day. So having one of these things on hand, stylishly, is a huge win. Made in the USA from a single piece of leather with their subtle and classy F-three-dot logo.

Everything you want, nothing you don’t. A soft, great smelling (but not overpowering) hair cream. Matte finish. Enough hold to style, but won’t leave your hair block stiff. The good stuff. “Holds like wax, washes out like gel.” Yes indeed.

Pretty sure we’ve reached a point where some of us have a “good” mask we save for days when we’ll need it most. Which is… weird, but, here we are. And here’s a candidate for your “good” mask. Diamond shaped so it’s less likely to smash your nose or mouth. Adjustable ear loops. Malleable nose band. Nice looking, 3-ply, 100% Cotton chambray fabric.

Is it cardigan season? The answer is, it’s always merino cardigan season. They’re the perfect layering piece. Easy on and easy off because you’re not pulling them over your head, they’re perfect for cool summer mornings w/ a t-shirt and shorts, and they’re just as good layered up in the fall and winter. All sale items at Spier are an extra 25% off through today, 6/22. Sizes are scattered.

Welcome to the… gun gum show? Good grief this trick actually works. I’ve been trying for years to make flossing stick. I’ve failed. Until now. This actually worked.

A late addition to last week’s handful, so worth another mention here. Hill City is shutting down. Turns out GAP inc’s attempt to compete with Lululemon on the men’s side hasn’t worked out as well as their women’s Athleta brand has. Head here for a snapshot/review of the brand as a whole. Not a bad time to grab some merino t-shirts if that’s your thing. Merino t-shirts aren’t cheap. But they are something else, especially for those of us who run warm, and don’t like traditional cotton t-shirts holding onto sweat under our pits.

In case you want to fill out those polo and t-shirt sleeves a little bit. I was a daily gym-goer. Maybe I will be again some day. But now? Three months into working out only in a small space in my garage and… I might be in the best shape of my life. And one of the main reasons? Resistance bands. And specifically, resistance band pushups. Get a set of these absurdly simple things, combine with the humble pushup (and its many variations), and you’ll be well on your way. I myself invested in a few other limited pieces of simple equipment, but the resistance band pushup is where it’s at.

