Steal Alert: 25% off All Spier and Mackay Sportcoats

Half canvas construction. Terrific fabrics. Soft shoulders. Often just quarter lined and the lining they use is top notch Bemberg. Two fits: A true slim, and a more athletic “contempoary” fit. Easy to tailor, non functioning sleeve buttons. And even at full price, Spier’s sportcoats and blazers are often less expensive than the competition (ie Suitsupply). And now they’re even more of a value, thanks to being 25% off with that BLAZER25 code?

Neat.

Exclusions are the new 100% Irish linen sportcoats, the fancy Guabello Navy Hopsack blazer (not the standard super 110s merino wool hopsack, we’ll get to that), and the new British Seersucker stuff. Off we go.

Pretty much the perfect warm weather sportcoat. The lightness & texture of linen, balanced out with the strength and wrinkle resistance of wool. Oh it’ll wrinkle a bit, all linen and linen-blend sportcoats do, and that’s part of the charm. But unlike 100% linen sportcoats, these won’t wrinkle like hell. The wool keeps them from going full maniac. Just quarter lined in the back with bemberg. Wool/linen fabric is sourced from the Italian mill Drago. If you pick up one warm weather specific sportcoat (that can also pull some duty in the cooler months), make it the gray one. That’s the winner.

A little less expensive because the fabric is a 99% cotton / 1% elastane stretch blend, but they still went to Italy to get this fabric. And there’s something about a blue-on-darker-blue pattern like this. Seersucker, but it appears to be a lighter/less aggressive pucker? Could totally be worn well into the fall. Visual interest without smashing you over the head with contrast.

And here we have smashing you over the head with contrast. That’s gold bold Jerry. Real bold. Straight peacocking here. If you’re more the type who likes to, y’know, blend in from time to time (my hand is raised), then you’re not gonna want this thing. That’s a statement sportcoat.

LESS contrast here. Much easier to wear. Plus this is a 100% hopsack(?) wool sportcoat, so it’s more of a year-round thing. Look, the big/high contrast windowpane linen/wool number is certainly eye catching, but this all wool, more subtle option is probably the safer & better bet for most of us. Still interesting though thanks to the pattern.

True-blue. A close to even split on the linen/wool blend here, so very much a 3-season or warmer weather sportcoat. No pattern, but that linen gives it plenty of visual interest/a bit of texture.

Get down with brown. The thing about a brown sportcoat is that it dresses up and dresses down super easy. I could easily see this thing being worn with jeans (either lighter wash or inky dark denim) and sneakers. Yet it also looks great with a dress shirt and tie. Wear it with white or off-white chinos for a middle-of-summer tailored look. A bit like what Rusty is wearing in the airport at the end of Ocean’s 13.

Already excellent at full price, and now easily one of the best bang-for-the-buck values in all of menswear. Half canvas. Terrific 4-season, airy, strong but lightweight hopsack wool. Deep navy shade that goes with everything. Soft shoulders, lower patch pockets, 1/4 bemberg lining. Slim or Contemporary fit. Hard to ask for more at $328, let alone the sale price of $250. Size shown above is a 36R slim fit on 5’9″/160. Full review here.

The Spier & Mackay 25% off all sportcoats code BLAZER25 is set to expire tomorrow, Thursday 5/14. Remember, if it’s your FIRST suit, sportcoat, or shoe purchase, it’ll ship and return for free. But after that you’re on the hook for returns.