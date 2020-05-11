Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – USA Made Oxford Shirts, Half off Un-Suits, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Allen Edmonds: Last day for Extra 30% off Factory 2nds
- Factory 2nds McAllister Wingtip Oxfords – $195.30 ($395)
- Factory 2nds Carlyle Plain-toe Oxfords – $195.30 ($395)
- Factory 2nds Fifth Avenue Cap-Toe Oxford – $174.30 ($395)
- Factory 2nds Williamsburg Chukka Boot in Coffee – $209.30 ($445)
- Factory 2nds Nomad Suede Chukka – $104.97 ($375)
Those Nomad Suede chukkas could be a nice little steal at $105. Full review here. But it’s still a gamble. A steep $25 restocking fee greets the bank account of anyone who ships back a pair of Factory 2nds for a return. Note that the prices in parentheses are the full retail prices for first quality. So yeah, some savings to be had with factory 2nds… if you can get a pair you’re happy with.
#2. Target: 20% off All in Motion Activewear
- Short Sleeve Run T-Shirt – $16 ($20)
- Pique Golf Polo Shirt – $17.60 ($22)
- Short Sleeve Henley T-Shirt – $18.70 ($22)
- 7″ Premium Lifestyle Shorts – $17.60 ($22)
Big fan of this line. Target is obviously already super affordable, so they don’t run many sales. So to see 20% off their new brand of athletic wear (AiM launched earlier this year), is something else. Full review here of these pieces, and more.
#3. Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off Clearance Items
- Solid USA Made Regent or Milano Fit Original Polo Button-Down Oxford Dress Shirt – $59.25 ($140)
- Small Windowpane USA Made Regent or Milano Fit Original Polo Button-Down Oxford Dress Shirt – $59.25 ($140)
- Gingham USA Made Regent or Milano Fit Original Polo Button-Down Oxford Dress Shirt – $59.25 ($140)
- Candy Stripe USA Made Regent or Milano Fit Original Polo Button-Down Oxford Dress Shirt – $59.25 ($140)
- Ground Stripe USA Made Regent or Milano Fit Original Polo Button-Down Oxford Dress Shirt – $59.25 ($140)
Looks like the somewhat recent redesign of the Made in the USA Brooks Brothers oxford didn’t go over so hot with their traditional customers. No pocket. There’s no pocket. People FREAKED OUT about there being no pocket. That and I guess the fabric was lightened up a little? Anyway, still made in the USA and now marked down, heavily, with that extra 25% off.
BONUS J. Crew: 50% off Select Full Price Styles w/ WEARNOW
- Slim-fit Unstructured Suit Jacket in Cotton-Linen – $84 ($168) & Matching Trousers – $49 ($98)
- Ludlow Slim-fit Suit Jacket & Matching Pant in Charcoal American Wool – $325 ($650)
- Abingdon Weekender Duffel – $149 ($298)
Bit of an odd selection for sure. Nice to see one of their true Ludlow suits getting the half off cut. But… not sure if heading into mid-May many guys are looking to pick up a charcoal suit. Who knows though? And hey, their “unsuits” are half off. Those are perfect for summer.
Also worth a mention…
- Bonobos: 25% off or 30% off $200+ w/ SCREENTIME. Picks here if you want them.
- Christopher Ward: $125 off $625+ w/ 125SUN20
- Under Armour: Up to 40% off in their online outlet.
- Ledbury: 25% off site-wide.
- GAP: 40% off w/ GAPFRIEND + extra 20% off w/ ALLYOU = 52% off (expires today, 5/11)