Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – USA Made Oxford Shirts, Half off Un-Suits, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Those Nomad Suede chukkas could be a nice little steal at $105. Full review here. But it’s still a gamble. A steep $25 restocking fee greets the bank account of anyone who ships back a pair of Factory 2nds for a return. Note that the prices in parentheses are the full retail prices for first quality. So yeah, some savings to be had with factory 2nds… if you can get a pair you’re happy with.

Big fan of this line. Target is obviously already super affordable, so they don’t run many sales. So to see 20% off their new brand of athletic wear (AiM launched earlier this year), is something else. Full review here of these pieces, and more.

Looks like the somewhat recent redesign of the Made in the USA Brooks Brothers oxford didn’t go over so hot with their traditional customers. No pocket. There’s no pocket. People FREAKED OUT about there being no pocket. That and I guess the fabric was lightened up a little? Anyway, still made in the USA and now marked down, heavily, with that extra 25% off.

Bit of an odd selection for sure. Nice to see one of their true Ludlow suits getting the half off cut. But… not sure if heading into mid-May many guys are looking to pick up a charcoal suit. Who knows though? And hey, their “unsuits” are half off. Those are perfect for summer.

Also worth a mention…