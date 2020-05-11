Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – USA Made Oxford Shirts, Half off Un-Suits, & More

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

#1. Allen Edmonds: Last day for Extra 30% off Factory 2nds

Allen Edmonds

Those Nomad Suede chukkas could be a nice little steal at $105. Full review here. But it’s still a gamble. A steep $25 restocking fee greets the bank account of anyone who ships back a pair of Factory 2nds for a return. Note that the prices in parentheses are the full retail prices for first quality. So yeah, some savings to be had with factory 2nds… if you can get a pair you’re happy with.

 

#2. Target: 20% off All in Motion Activewear

Big fan of this line. Target is obviously already super affordable, so they don’t run many sales. So to see 20% off their new brand of athletic wear (AiM launched earlier this year), is something else. Full review here of these pieces, and more.

 

#3. Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off Clearance Items

Brooks Brothers

Looks like the somewhat recent redesign of the Made in the USA Brooks Brothers oxford didn’t go over so hot with their traditional customers. No pocket. There’s no pocket. People FREAKED OUT about there being no pocket. That and I guess the fabric was lightened up a little? Anyway, still made in the USA and now marked down, heavily, with that extra 25% off.

 

BONUS  J. Crew: 50% off Select Full Price Styles w/ WEARNOW

J. Crew

Bit of an odd selection for sure. Nice to see one of their true Ludlow suits getting the half off cut. But… not sure if heading into mid-May many guys are looking to pick up a charcoal suit. Who knows though? And hey, their “unsuits” are half off. Those are perfect for summer.

 

Also worth a mention…

