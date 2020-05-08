Bonobos: 25% off everything (and 30% off $200+)

Not bad. Better than their most recent 25% off site wide sale, simply because… Bonobos is expensive enough that tripping the $200 threshold is far too easy.

I know. Silver lining I guess, right?

Code SCREENTIME runs clear through next Thursday, 5/14. Just in time for some warm weather upgrades perhaps. Off we go.

Pretty much the perfect blazer(s)/sportcoats. especially excels in warm weather due to the lack of heavy construction or lining. These unconstructed, Italian hopsack wool sportcoats are the best thing they make. Period. And they make some mighty fine other things. Super airy but still 4-season appropriate Italian hopsack wool. It drapes great, it feels great, it breathes exceptionally well. And the barely-there construction ensures that you wear the sportcoat. The sportcoat doesn’t wear you.

If you can’t have fun with your swim trunks, then you might need to lighten up. Meanwhile, “buddy checks” and Marco Polo just got complicated.

All poly/nylon blend here. Super springy-fresh (the mint is something) colors. 5 pocket jean like styling. Lightweight fabric. Don’t play golf? Doesn’t matter. A couple colors are on sale, so, extra savings there. Those drop to $58.50 with the code.

Two reasons why sixty bucks for one of these short sleeve button ups isn’t crazy: 1. The Fit(s), 2. The Patterns. First, the fit. Short sleeve button ups can go real wrong, real fast, if the fit is off by too much. These come in standard (which is more athletic than boxy), slim (a true slim) or tailored (which is even slimmer than slim). And the patterns? Super fun, and there are plenty. A splurge, but worth it to some. They will look, feel, and wear 3x better than, say, a $20 alternative from Old Navy.

When is a tech pant mostly cotton? Here, apparently. Haven’t tried these in person, but I’m interested. Perhaps a 5-pocket Bonobos competitor to the BR Core Temp. Spendy though. Yikes. Hundred bucks on sale? Oof. 4.5/5 stars after almost 50 reviews though. But yeah. A hundred?

These are almost all-wool or mainly wool jackets with killer patterns. Five different options to pick from. Non functioning sleeve cuff buttons make for easy tailoring, if you need any tweaks done post purchase.

For those of us who just can’t quit jeans in the warmer weather. Lightened up fabric, lightened up colors, lightened up style.

They brought back the oxford cloth! Rad. Available in either a crisp, lightweight oxford (think your favorite OCBD fabric), or, a lightened up version of their washed chino fabric. Lots of colors to pick from.

First, these are linen blend. Either linen with cotton, or linen with wool and cotton. And that’s GREAT. Because unlike 100% linen blazers, these blended numbers will be less likely to wrinkle like hell if you, y’know, move your arms. You want the lightweight, breathable texture of linen, but it’s gotta be backed up with a little smart-strength too. Non-functioning sleeve cuff buttons make for easy tailoring, if you so choose. Pretty much the perfect jacket for throwing on over a polo or tee, and then jumping on a video conference call. Also shown at the very top left of this post in the “Brown Crosshatch” option.

Oh there are much cheaper “lightweight” jean options out there… but maybe you’re a denim nerd and you can’t bring yourself to buy the cheap stuff. 90% cotton / 10% “stretch blend” here.

The wheelhouse Bonobos pant. Famous fit. Washed cotton with 2% stretch. Tons and tons and tons of colors to pick from, and more than a few fits to fit plenty of body types.

Sweat wicking. Stretch. Airy. And more fun patterns than other tech-polo makers. Do know that the BONOBOS logo, as simple as it is, is embroidered on one of the sleeves.

Wrinkle resistant, machine washable, crisp cotton w/ some stretch work pants. Now in a lightened up for the heat fabric.

60% Wool, 40% Polyester. The Bonobos fit is something plenty of dudes swear by. And being that these suits are sold as separates, you’re not locked into some suit “drop” zone. Pick your jacket. Pick your pants. Ta-da. Suit. Meanwhile, the pants come pre-hemmed, which means you might be good to go, no-tailor-visit required.

You first, Turbo.

The 25% off everything / 30% off $200+ code SCREENTIME runs through Thursday 5/14.