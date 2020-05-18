Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Extra 20% – 30% off Allen Edmonds Sale, New Timex Q Color, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Allen Edmonds: Extra 20% off $149, $25% off $249, 30% off $449 Sale Items
- Independence Collection Jefferson Wingtip – $277.47 ($530)
- Independence Collection Bartlett Cap Toe Oxford – $277.47 ($530)
- Kenilworth Plain-Toe Blucher – $209.97 ($395)
- Williamsburg Chukka Boot – $224.97 ($445)
- Hamilton Cap-Toe Oxford Dress Boot – $224.97 ($445)
- Nomad Suede Chukka Boot – $159.97 ($375)
- Sea Island Suede Loafer – $159.97 ($295)
- Grey Fulton Slim Leather Briefcase – $202.47 ($450)
Limited to the sale section only, but unlike Factory 2nds, you can return this stuff and not get nailed with a steep $25 restocking fee. Should (better) be first quality too. More than just shoes as well. But those high end “Independence Collection” shoes for $277 seem like a solid deal for the guys who like the even-nicer-stuff.
#2. HauteLook: Ray-Ban Polarized Wayfarers – $63.98 ($188)
I don’t know why Nordstrom moved these over to Hautelook, their flash sale site, but they’re an extra 20% off and already a bargain at the normal $80 Nordy Rack asking price. Polarized lenses to cut the glare, a good-for-most 54mm lens width, and timeless style to burn. Doesn’t ship for free. Nothing at Hautelook does until you hit $100.
#3. J. Crew: 50% off Select Shoes and Pants
The Pick: Tech Shorts in 7″, 9″ or 10.5″ – $34.75 ($69.50)
Super lightweight. Breathable. No scrunchy elastic waistband. Yes, they “swish swish” because they’re all synthetic, but you wear them once and you’ll be hard pressed to go back to a standard cotton short in severe heat and humidity. And now they’re half off, right before it starts to truly heat up. (For most, for some, it’s already gotten hot. You have been acknowledged.) Yes they were going for 60% off not that long ago. But still, if you need some new shorts and like the tech thing, now’s not the worst time to give these a shot.
BONUS Cole Haan: Up to 70% off select styles
- “American Classic” (made in India) Kneeland Brogue Cap Toe Oxford – $89.97 ($300)
- Grand Crosscourt Turf Sneaker – $49.97 ($150)
- GrandPrø Turf Sneaker – $39.95 ($150)
- Feathercraft Grand Blucher Oxford – $49.95 ($180)
Those grey suede feathercrafts are… $50? And they aren’t final sale? That’s something. Full review here of those. Also, those Kneeland Brogue Cap toes look pretty darn good for $90. And calling something an “American Classic” while making it in India is… something. I’m sure they’re great shoes, but, seems to be some misdirection there. Anyway, big thanks to Chris D. for the tip!
BONUS II Huckberry: New Timex Q Reissue White Dial – $179
No discount, but it looks like Huckberry got their hands on one of the new spring colorway releases from Timex for the Q? White dial here. Soda-style blue/red bezel. How very patriotic looking.
Also worth a mention…
- Bonobos: Extra 50% off sale items w/ GOODTIMES. Picks here if you want them.
- Christopher Ward: $125 off $625+ w/ 125SUN20
- Ledbury: 25% off site-wide.
- Need Supply: Up to 50% off during their spring sale.