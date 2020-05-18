Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Extra 20% – 30% off Allen Edmonds Sale, New Timex Q Color, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Limited to the sale section only, but unlike Factory 2nds, you can return this stuff and not get nailed with a steep $25 restocking fee. Should (better) be first quality too. More than just shoes as well. But those high end “Independence Collection” shoes for $277 seem like a solid deal for the guys who like the even-nicer-stuff.

I don’t know why Nordstrom moved these over to Hautelook, their flash sale site, but they’re an extra 20% off and already a bargain at the normal $80 Nordy Rack asking price. Polarized lenses to cut the glare, a good-for-most 54mm lens width, and timeless style to burn. Doesn’t ship for free. Nothing at Hautelook does until you hit $100.

The Pick: Tech Shorts in 7″, 9″ or 10.5″ – $34.75 ($69.50)

Super lightweight. Breathable. No scrunchy elastic waistband. Yes, they “swish swish” because they’re all synthetic, but you wear them once and you’ll be hard pressed to go back to a standard cotton short in severe heat and humidity. And now they’re half off, right before it starts to truly heat up. (For most, for some, it’s already gotten hot. You have been acknowledged.) Yes they were going for 60% off not that long ago. But still, if you need some new shorts and like the tech thing, now’s not the worst time to give these a shot.

Those grey suede feathercrafts are… $50? And they aren’t final sale? That’s something. Full review here of those. Also, those Kneeland Brogue Cap toes look pretty darn good for $90. And calling something an “American Classic” while making it in India is… something. I’m sure they’re great shoes, but, seems to be some misdirection there. Anyway, big thanks to Chris D. for the tip!

No discount, but it looks like Huckberry got their hands on one of the new spring colorway releases from Timex for the Q? White dial here. Soda-style blue/red bezel. How very patriotic looking.

Also worth a mention…