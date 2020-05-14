Lorier Watches pre-order, Bulk Buy UA Boxer Jock Sale, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Nice timing. Hot off the heels of a really impressive review from our man Aaron, Lorier has re-loaded for another round of pre-orders for a bunch of their watches. They’re a super small company, so, these things take some time. They had some models/colors available for a late May shipment, but those got snapped up suuuuper fast. So, now we all wait until August. They’re taking waitlist orders in the mean time if you’re interested. And yes, that is a very, very long time to wait. But again, they’re a micro-brand (and then some). And that’s the reality we live in. Especially right now.

Expires today. Last call here. Are those Riviera short sleeve button ups a big splurge at sixty bucks? You bet they are. (Sixty! for a short sleeve button up!) But hot damn are they the real deal. Terrific fit(s), tons of different patterns to choose from, and the fabrics really are a step above cheaper poplins and chambrays you’ll find on more affordable stuff. Prices above reflect a single item pickup. But the threshold still applies at $200. So if you pick up, say, two short sleeve shirts and a pair of travel jeans? Your order is now 30% off instead of 25% off.

This was a late addition to Monday’s Tripod, so throwing this in here just in case you missed it. Big fan of this line. Target is obviously already super affordable, so they don’t run many sales. So to see 20% off their new brand of athletic wear (AiM launched earlier this year), is something else. Full review here of these pieces, and more.

This seems relevant. Random story. Many moons ago I was in Paso Robles California at an outdoor car show, when this oddly lanky guy with a long beard, sunglasses, and a strange looking hat walks by with not one but two very… uh, noticeable blond women with him. I said to a guy next to me: “Man that guy looks like Billy Gibbons!” And that guy next to me said: “That’s because it is.” I guess he attended that car show with some regularity. Y’know, just walking around looking at the low riders and classics and stopping in at the random booths, looking 100% like he just stepped off stage with the jacket and the bandana & hat and skinny black jeans, etc. Nothing like seeing Billy Gibbons strolling by the Pronto Pups stand on a blazing hot Saturday afternoon. Anyway, Huckberry brought back their polarized shades. Not gas station garbage, but not designer priced either. Thirty five bucks, although it’ll cost you an additional five bucks in shipping if you don’t somehow trip the free shipping at $75 threshold.

Are the Ex-Officio Boxer Briefs at Costco less than half the price? Yes! But maybe you’re not a Costco member. Also, those are some lonnnnng legs on those Costco Ex-Officio specials. Maybe you don’t want those. If you don’t, try the 3″ trunk style boxer jocks from Under Armour instead.

Also worth a mention: