Extra 30% off Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds, Spier’s Suit Sale, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Allen Edmonds: Extra 30% off Factory 2nds
- Factory 2nds McAllister Wingtip Oxfords – $195.30 ($395)
- Factory 2nds Carlyle Plain-toe Oxfords – $195.30 ($395)
- Factory 2nds Park Avenue Cap-Toe Oxfords – $195.30 ($395)
- Factory 2nds Williamsburg Chukka Boot in Coffee – $209.30 ($445)
- Factory 2nds Williamsburg Chukka Boot in Walnut – $174.97 ($445)
- Factory 2nd Patton Cap-Toe Suede Boot with Dainite Rubber Sole – $174.97 ($425)
- Factory 2nds Fifth Avenue Cap-Toe Oxford – $174.30 ($395)
- Factory 2nds St. John’s Double Monk Strap – $195.30 ($395)
Who’s ready to gamble? There’s still a steep $25 restocking fee for Factory 2nds shipped back through the mail/UPS, and you just don’t know what the cosmetic blemish is gonna be until they show up (that’s what makes them a Factory 2nd). But that said, some tempting prices here. Note that the prices in parentheses are the full retail prices for first quality. So yeah, some savings to be had with factory 2nds… if you can get a pair you’re happy with.
Spier & Mackay: 25% off Suits w/ SUIT25
- Medium Heather Blue Wool Suit – $261 ($348)
- Light Gray Tropical Wool Suit – $246 ($328)
- Navy Wool Suit – $246 ($328)
A lot of value for the dollar here. A lot. Half canvas construction, Australian merino wool fabrics, great details like softer shoulders and curved “boat” style chest pockets, lined in bemberg, two fits, and the sleeve cuffs are non functioning so tailoring should be much, much cheaper than the competition. Code ends today, 5/7.
END.clothing: Up to 50% off during their Mid Season Sale
- Barbour Heritage Liddesdale Quited Jacket in Navy or Olive – $89 ($200)
- Barbour International Ariel Quited Jacket in Navy or Black – $125 ($270)
- adidas Ultraboost in Linen/Black – $125 ($189)
- adidas Ultraboost in White/Black/Coral – $125 ($189)
- adidas Ultraboost in all white (except a little grey and black) – $125 ($189)
- adidas Continental Vulc – $55 ($75)
- armor lux 2915 fouesnant wool cream & navy stripe mariner crew knit – $95 ($149)
- armor lux 2915 fouesnant wool navy & cream stripe mariner crew knit – $75 ($149)
- Red Wing Weekender Chukkas – $165 ($259)
Just a reminder that these guys are UK based, so you’re on the hook for international returns. That’s risky. Shipping is a steep $9.95 for under $250 orders, but it’ll get here pretty quick via FedEx priority. Lots of different brands and names here. Some suuuuper spendy/high end fashion stuff, but some familiar names (and oddly good prices) too. Could be some fun browsing for the sneakerheads out there.
GAP: 40% off w/ GAPFRIEND + extra 20% off w/ ALLYOU = 52% off
- Modern Khakis in Slim Fit with GapFlex – $28.77 ($59.95) tons of colors
- Slub Henley T-Shirt – $16.77 ($34.95) six colors
- Basic Leather Belt – $19.17 ($39.95)
Got all that? So a total of 52% off. About as good as it gets for the GAP. Not a bad time to pick up some wheelhouse basics on the cheap.
East Dane: Up to 40% off during their Spring Sale
- New Balance Made In UK 577 Sneakers – $120 ($200)
- Allen Edmonds Catalina Loafers – $177 ($295)
- adidas Originals by Alexander Wang AW Sneakers – $125 ($250)
- Asics x Reigning Champ Merino Cushion Crew Socks in Midnight or Grey – $12 ($16)
East Dane is a lot like END.clothing… only East Dane is based here in the states. And they’re owned by Amazon, so everything ships fast and free with free returns. So, they’re really nothing like END in that sense, but in regards of more fashion-forward stuff, they seem to be somewhat similar.
Also worth a mention:
- Nordstrom: They’re running an “up to 50% off men’s clothing & accessories” event in their sale section, although prices aren’t as good as the recently run extra 25% off deal they had going on. But that was a rare one. Unless I’m missing something.
- Ledbury: 25% off sitewide.
- Christopher Ward: $125 off $625+ w/ 125SUN20
- Under Armour: Up to 40% off in their online outlet.