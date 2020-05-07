Extra 30% off Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds, Spier’s Suit Sale, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Who’s ready to gamble? There’s still a steep $25 restocking fee for Factory 2nds shipped back through the mail/UPS, and you just don’t know what the cosmetic blemish is gonna be until they show up (that’s what makes them a Factory 2nd). But that said, some tempting prices here. Note that the prices in parentheses are the full retail prices for first quality. So yeah, some savings to be had with factory 2nds… if you can get a pair you’re happy with.

A lot of value for the dollar here. A lot. Half canvas construction, Australian merino wool fabrics, great details like softer shoulders and curved “boat” style chest pockets, lined in bemberg, two fits, and the sleeve cuffs are non functioning so tailoring should be much, much cheaper than the competition. Code ends today, 5/7.

Just a reminder that these guys are UK based, so you’re on the hook for international returns. That’s risky. Shipping is a steep $9.95 for under $250 orders, but it’ll get here pretty quick via FedEx priority. Lots of different brands and names here. Some suuuuper spendy/high end fashion stuff, but some familiar names (and oddly good prices) too. Could be some fun browsing for the sneakerheads out there.

Got all that? So a total of 52% off. About as good as it gets for the GAP. Not a bad time to pick up some wheelhouse basics on the cheap.

East Dane is a lot like END.clothing… only East Dane is based here in the states. And they’re owned by Amazon, so everything ships fast and free with free returns. So, they’re really nothing like END in that sense, but in regards of more fashion-forward stuff, they seem to be somewhat similar.

Also worth a mention: