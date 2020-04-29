The Dappered Space: Most Wanted Home Style April 2020

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

You’ve heard this from me before, but throw pillows can be expensive. Typically sets are deal, and that is certainly the case here. The rectangular shape makes them just a little different, and you can’t argue that the color scheme is pretty darn Dappered. Sold by Home Depot.

Just on sale for $135, this armchair would look great in a study, or set back in a corner as part of a reading nook. Is it gonna be a super squishy, sink into it easy chair? No. But it’s guaranteed to garner compliments.

It’s interesting seeing the aesthetics of the early 20th century come back into play, with architectural shapes and brass elements in play. This lamp is from Amazon’s inhouse brand Stone & Beam. Stay tuned for a One Room One Store featuring this brand.

Watching television this week I saw an ad for a Stihl version of this tool. Be still my heart, I didn’t know there were handheld, compact versions of cordless hedge trimmers. I’ve been watching the spring growth on the hedges in the front and backyard, being reminded of how quickly they can get out of control. I do believe I’ll be adding this handy tool to my landscaping equipment lineup, to make trimming up those shrubs a more enjoyable task. Ah, adulting.

Umbra is known for very simple, unobtrusive design that looks clean and is functional. This by all means fits the bill. A good looking, sleek way to store magazines and newspapers (yes, those still exist).

That’s a fair price for a 6 drawer dresser. I’m digging the rough looking texture to the wood. Ashley Homestore isn’t know for high quality furniture, but this dresser (and matching bedroom set if you’re in the market) are well reviewed.

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.