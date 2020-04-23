Target’s Furniture Sale, DSW Extra 40% off Clearance, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

DSW running a big blowout? You’re kidding. Code ends today, Thursday 4/23. Good on clearance stuff only, so sizes may get scattered.

A bit of an obvious color palate going on up above ^. But that’s just fine. Prices are as marked online. Full picks for this pretty darn huge sale can be found over here.

It’s a select items sale, so you gotta dodge the exclusions (and there are many), but still worth a look if you’re refreshing your home and don’t want to spend a ton. 20% off ends today, Thursday 4/23.

Two things about their original oxfords as shown above, and the nasty reviews the redesign is getting. First, there’s no pocket anymore. That has brought out the pitchforks and torches. Second, the fabric isn’t as weighty. Which is kinda nice for the warmer months ahead AND if you run warm. So yeah. Some of us might actually be more likely to invest in one of these things now. Kinda odd. Anyway, free shipping only kicks in at $150 which is kind of a bummer, but they are offering free returns.

Last chance here. Code expires tomorrow. More picks here if you want them. Meanwhile, 10% of all sales will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund Through May 15.

Really nice materials, solid construction, and a noticeable “oh these are better than the cheap stuff” feel. Made in Italy too.

Also worth a mention: