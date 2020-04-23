Target’s Furniture Sale, DSW Extra 40% off Clearance, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
DSW: Extra 40% off Clearance Items w/ CLEARVIBES
- Warfield & Grand Valley Chukka – $32.98 ($119.99)
- Blake McKay Cap Toe Oxfords – $41.98 ($109.99)
- Made in Italy Mercanti Fiorentini Wingtip Oxford – $41.98 ($159.99)
- Blake McKay Driving Loafer – $29.98 ($69.99)
DSW running a big blowout? You’re kidding. Code ends today, Thursday 4/23. Good on clearance stuff only, so sizes may get scattered.
Nordstrom: Extra 25% off Sale Items = 55% – 70% off
- Nordstrom Trim Fit Performance Stretch Sport Coat – $59.70 ($199)
- Ray Ban Standard 50mm Folding Wayfarer Sunglasses – $107.80 ($154)
- Bonobos Slim Fit Button-Up Shirt – $44.10 ($98)
- Bonobos Slim Fit Stretch Fine Dot Dress Shirt – $37.49 ($128)
- Bonobos Plaid Slim Fit Wool & Cotton Knit Sport Coat – $120 ($400)
- Ted Baker Steemer Leather Bifold Card Holder – $35.55 ($79)
- Briggs & Riley Kinzie Street Briefcase – $93.38 ($249)
- Nordstrom Bryan Cap Toe Oxford – $56.18 ($124.95)
- 1901 Ballard Slim Fit Peached Twill Chino Pants – $17.85 ($60)
A bit of an obvious color palate going on up above ^. But that’s just fine. Prices are as marked online. Full picks for this pretty darn huge sale can be found over here.
Target: 20% off select furniture
- Project 62 Peoria Wood Arm Chair Black Faux Leather – $135.99 ($169.99)
- North Avenue Coffee Table Smoked Oak – $71.99 ($89.99)
- Fillmore Nesting Tables Sonoma Oak – $40.79 ($50.99)
- Project 62 Bowden Faux Leather and Metal Dining Chair – $55.99 ($69.99)
It’s a select items sale, so you gotta dodge the exclusions (and there are many), but still worth a look if you’re refreshing your home and don’t want to spend a ton. 20% off ends today, Thursday 4/23.
Brooks Brothers: 30% off their Made in the USA collection
- Original Polo Button-Down Oxford Dress Shirt – $98 ($140)
- Cedar Shoe Valet – $89.60 ($128)
- BB#1 Rep Tie – $62.65 ($89.50)
- BB#3 Rep Tie – $62.65 ($89.50)
Two things about their original oxfords as shown above, and the nasty reviews the redesign is getting. First, there’s no pocket anymore. That has brought out the pitchforks and torches. Second, the fabric isn’t as weighty. Which is kinda nice for the warmer months ahead AND if you run warm. So yeah. Some of us might actually be more likely to invest in one of these things now. Kinda odd. Anyway, free shipping only kicks in at $150 which is kind of a bummer, but they are offering free returns.
Bonobos: 25% off w/ PICKMEUP (expires Fri. 4/24)
- Jetsetter Stretch Wool Blazer – $337.50 ($450)
- Lightweight Travel Jeans – $73.50 ($98)
- Unconstructed Italian Hopsack Wool Solid Sportcoats – $300 ($400)
- Stretch Lightweight Chinos – $73.50 ($98)
- Lightweight Golf Pants – $73.50 ($98)
Last chance here. Code expires tomorrow. More picks here if you want them. Meanwhile, 10% of all sales will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund Through May 15.
BONUS Huckberry: select Astorflex Sale
- Astorflex Greenflex Chukkas – $104.98 – $127.98 ($150)
- Astorflex Rolflex Sneaker Chelseas – $119.98 ($185)
Really nice materials, solid construction, and a noticeable “oh these are better than the cheap stuff” feel. Made in Italy too.
Also worth a mention:
- Banana Republic: Extra 60% off sale items.
- Jomers: 35% off final sale items w/ FINALSALE
- Need Supply Co.: 25% off just about site wide.
- Ledbury: 25% off sitewide + 30% off a selection of “spring favorites”
- Club Monaco: Extra 30% off sale items w/ MIDSEASON