Style Scenario: First Day of Shorts Weather (nothing over $100 edition)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. Here comes the warmer weather. Maybe you’ve hit shorts-weather already. If you haven’t, it’s on the way soon. Pro-tip: stick to shorts with an inseam between 7″ and 9″. Anything in there and the shorts should look proportional to your frame (unless you’re super tall or vertically challenged). Meanwhile, some saturated colors and intentional fabrics are a great way to avoid the oversized polo/camp shirt + khaki cargo shorts look, that so many men seem to default to when it gets warm. Here’s one way to not look like that, without breaking the bank.

The Polo: Target Goodfellow & Co Standard Fit Short Sleeve Polo Jersey Shirt in Navy Print – $14.99. That print is small, uniform, and subtle. So much easier to pull off, compared to the loud short sleeve print button downs that many a stylish dude will be attempting to pull off this summer. Great collar too. Not an exact match to the BR Luxe touch at the top of the post, but very close. And CHEAP. Full review can be found over here.

The Shorts: Amazon Goodthreads 9″ Flat-Front Comfort Stretch Chino Short in “Aquifer” – $15 – $25. 98% cotton and 2% spandex. Terrific turquoise color that’s a heck of a lot easier to wear than most guys would think. Ships super fast since it’s an Amazon Prime exclusive brand.

The Watch: Timex Weekender 38mm – $41.99. The thing that basically rebooted Timex as a brand. Yes it has the “tick”. But what a cheap watch. Perfect for summer.

The Sunglasses: Banana Republic Lloyed Sunglasses in Dark Tortoise – $39 ($78). Not bad for forty bucks. Like the belt, part of BR’s current 50% off sale. Ships free too.

The Face Protection: Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer w/ SPF 20 – $45 / 8.5 fl oz (the bigger bottle). Even bar-soap-only guys should put a little moisturizer with sunscreen on their face every day. “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” And speaking of ounces, this is the big(er) bottle. 8.5oz. Get in the habit of using it daily.

The Belt: Banana Republic Gray Suede Belt – $29.75 ($59.50). Muted. There’s enough going on with the turquoise shorts and micro pattern on the polo. Throwing a bright striped summery belt in here would be overkill.

The Socks: Darn Tough Merino No-Show Cushion Socks – $15.95. Yes, there’s such a thing as merino wool cushioned no-show socks. They’re not totally no show. A little will show. But who cares when you’re feet are so darn comfortable.

The Shoes: adidas Originals Stan Smith in Cloud White & Lush Red – $56 w/ APRIL ($80). I know these are a bit of a cliche here on Dappered, but these are actually the upgraded leather version. Softer, textured leather. They’ve got a little more retro to them than the standard design. Plus, they’re 30% off.