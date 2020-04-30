Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Style News: J. Crew could file for bankruptcy this weekend

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

CNBC: J. Crew preparing bankruptcy filing that could come this weekend

This has been a very long goodbye. And who knows what the new “hello”, if there is one, is gonna look like.

There have been signs of trouble at J. Crew for more than a few years now. I mean, they tried everything to keep the clock from running out on their finances.

But three years after the dynamic duo of Jenna Lyons and Frank Muytjens (who made J. Crew a go-to place for tons of men looking to dress better) both left the building… it appears that whoever is left around those parts will now have to draw straws to see who turns out the lights.

That is, until they turn them back on again. As something slightly different. Or maybe the lights stay on, at a dimmed capacity, until they re-launch?

There are many different routes. But I have no clue which are available to them.

Many thanks to Adam for the tip on the CNBC article.

Maybe reorganization can help clean up the mess.

Filed Under: Accessories, Clothing, Etc., Shoes Tagged With:

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or start a discussion on Dappered Threads, our forum!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »