Style News: J. Crew could file for bankruptcy this weekend

This has been a very long goodbye. And who knows what the new “hello”, if there is one, is gonna look like.

There have been signs of trouble at J. Crew for more than a few years now. I mean, they tried everything to keep the clock from running out on their finances.

But three years after the dynamic duo of Jenna Lyons and Frank Muytjens (who made J. Crew a go-to place for tons of men looking to dress better) both left the building… it appears that whoever is left around those parts will now have to draw straws to see who turns out the lights.

That is, until they turn them back on again. As something slightly different. Or maybe the lights stay on, at a dimmed capacity, until they re-launch?

There are many different routes. But I have no clue which are available to them.

Many thanks to Adam for the tip on the CNBC article.

Maybe reorganization can help clean up the mess.