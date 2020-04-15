Dappered

Steal Alert: Timex 25% off Select Watches (you can’t seem to get anywhere else)

FLASH25 = 25% off select watches at Timex

Hey! Happy Tax Day!!

Right.

Moving on.

Timex is funny. They run sales like a lot of other brands/retailers, but often those sales aren’t super enticing. Why? Because while Timex will usually knock a reasonable percent off (say, 20% – 25% ), the items they’ve put on sale have already saturated the 3rd party landscape (hi Amazon!), and thus, the savings offered direct through the brand are just not… significant.

Like, why pay $70 with a code through Timex if you can get the same watch through Amazon for $50. Right?

So you have to know which models to aim for. The models that Timex keeps a tight grip on. The models which DON’T flutter out into general-retail-land often, if at all.

These are some of those models.

Timex

The nice thing about wristwatches (in general), is that they allow you to really disconnect. Some Most days I want to take my phone, stick it in a safe, and forget the combination. And I completely encourage you to feel that same way. Even if doing so means you read a certain, silly, affordable men’s style website a little less.

Wear a watch. Be phone free when you can. We bequeath unto you a permission to reclaim a little of your life back. You’re welcome.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Timex

