Steal Alert: DSW has Puma Super Ligas for $45

Puma Super Liga OG Retro Sneaker – $44.99 w/ FITSPO ($59.99)

Is it Italian made dress shoes for $35?

No, not quite. But plenty of us have, for awhile now, eyed up the ol’ Puma Super Liga OG as a mighty fine looking, nowhere near as costly alternative to Nike’s Killshot sneaker. And now, the Pumas are 25% off and ship for free.

They’ve got it all. That contrasting sweeping logo, the gum sole, the mix of suede and leather, plus shots of subtle color (green on the tongue!). Now going for half the regular asking price of Nike’s #menswear meme sneaker.

Available in white (as shown above) or navy.

Code FITSPO expires today, 4/1.

That’s all.

Carry on.

