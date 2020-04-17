Steal Alert: 25% off Everything at Spier and Mackay

Spier and Mackay’s margins have to be razor thin already. Half canvas, 100% wool suits just don’t get sold for what they normally charge. So to knock 25% off those already weirdly low prices? And to not limit that discount to certain styles, categories, etc.? That is very much worth a steal alert.

Suits, sportcoats, shoes, shirts… all of it. It’s all on sale. Off we go with some quick picks. Big thanks to Scott B. for the tip!

Their entry level suits feel anything but. Nice feeling & wearing, 100% Australian merino wool fabrics. Half canvas construction is both durable and comfortable (it forms to your torso over time and gives a true one-of-a-kind-fit. Suits come in either slim or a more athletic contemporary fit. Timeless lapels. Nice construction details like a curved, “boat” style pocket. Easy to tailor, non functioning sleeve cuff buttons. They’re one of the best bang-for-the-buck values across all of menswear, now extra affordable with the code. Look for the suits that normally run $328. Those are the core line.

It’s weirdly easy to screw up the design of a navy blazer. Not here though, this one is perfect. Airy but still professional looking navy hopsack wool. Just quarter lined in the back for extra ventilation and comfort. Half canvas construction. Patch pockets on the lower half keep it from looking like an orphaned suit jacket, while bullhorn buttons instead of gold or brass, prevent you from looking like a yacht club goof. This thing hits all the right points.

Goodyear welted. Nice leathers and suede for the price point. Good attention to detail with the construction, shape, and designs. Full review of the chukkas can be found here, while the double monks can be found here.

Usually it’s “suits this and sportcoats that” when you see Spier on Dappered. Sometimes a “oooh SHOES!” gets thrown in too. But Spier was founded as a shirt company. And it turns out, they know what they’re doing there too. Looks like they just had a new batch of their top of the line “purple label” shirts hit their inventory as well.

Brand new and like everything else, getting the cut. There are a ton of ways to wear this shade. It’s more versatile than you’d think.

