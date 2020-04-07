Most Wanted Affordable Style – April 2020

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com

Super soft. Unstructured. Perfect for dressing up a bit around the house (which we should all keep doing) or hitting your favorite deck/balcony/patio. Even (especially?) if that outdoor space is yours. Could totally see these looking super handsome with a lightweight tropical wool, seersucker, or linen suit. Or shorts and a striped t-shirt. Or chinos and a polo. You get the idea.

So it wasn’t just the red pair? Awesome. Just hit the BR website in a light gray, a “coastal blue”, and a saturated “sequoia” British style khaki. The one problem? These new colors don’t ship until May 21st. More than a month away. Which by then, it’ll be the right temperature for those colors, but still. Worth noting.

It comes in pieces. On purpose. Crazy? Not if you’ve got some time on your hands and you want a fun, relaxing project, that once completed you end up with a super cool, retro inspired Bluetooth Speaker / Radio. They claim the sound quality is pretty good to. Beats the heck out of doing a jigsaw puzzle. Would be perfect for listening to podcasts, your favorite tunes, or The Shipping Forecast as you’re climbing into bed each night. We are all lighthouse keepers right now. Stay connected, or distracted, the old fashioned way by building yourself a radio.

Ooh that’s class. Lotta class there. But you could dress it down easy too. Would look all kinds of right with a trim plain t-shirt and lightweight chinos in the summer. Cary Grant would be proud.

Because at this point, we’re all starting to look a little like this. The ShortCut Pro is different than other hair clippers, because it’s specifically designed to be used by the person whose hair is getting cut. It’s a solo situation. Fits in the palm of your hand for easier access to the back of your head. Curved blade too. Washable, non-slip grip, 40 minutes of battery run time (or you can use it plugged in too). Head here for our man Ryan’s full review on this thing.

They are immense amounts of fun. Chemistry for days. And all of the characters have multiple moments to shine. As do their wardrobes. Especially Rusty’s. Like, Rusty’s wardrobe literally shines. “And tell him he dresses like a gigolo!”

