Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Extra 20% off Todd Snyder Sale, 25% Ledbury Sitewide, & More

There are some serious, seriously good looking pieces in their sale section right now. Much of it out of season, and almost all of it is Final Sale. That’s the catch. But yeah, the cuts are pretty deep here. Big thanks to John L. for the tip!!

Sitewide? No minimum spend thresholds? Works on their lower-priced, essentials collection to? That appears to be a “yes” for all three of those questions. They are, obviously, a splurge. They’re also the best.

Pretty high spend thresholds, but if you’ve had your eye on something on the more spendy side (such as a watch) at The Rack, you can now save an additional thirty or sixty bucks. That Hamilton is really impressive, super versatile, and you can wear it with everything from polos to suits. Complete class. Big fan of the just-different-enough seconds hand that’s been offset at 8 o’clock. And for the Filsons, I’d put that bronze-y number on a NATO strap in a heartbeat.

NOTE: Filson has a bunch of their watches on sale for even less, albeit none quite identical to the couple shown above. Still might be worth a look though.

Why is the slim suit more expensive? Because for some unknown reason, the J. Crew people have excluded the slim pants and only the slim pants from the code. Frustrating. Anyway, these are not their higher end all wool/fancy Italian fabric Ludlow suits. A step down for sure, but J. Crew still claims these essential suits are still half-canvas. For real? Full disclosure: I have zero experience with this “essential line.” Sizes are a bit scattered at post time though. Would most want to get a Spier, especially with all their discounts lately? Yes. No question. But these suits from J. Crew are separates. And suit separates = no tailoring of the trousers, and, you’re not locked into a “nested” pair of pants & jacket. You can pick your size jacket, and then a specifically sized pair of pants. That’s key for a lot of guys. Big thanks to Jimmy C. for the tip!

So a big caveat here. I don’t think anyone knows when any of this stuff ships. It might be awhile. They say your credit card won’t be charged until it ships, but at post time I’m having issues with their website. So who knows what’s gonna happen here. Tread carefully fellas.

Oh. Hello. Hi. Now under $100 eh? Made in Portugal. Buttery soft suede. Big thanks to Andy P. for the tip here.

