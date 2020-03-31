What I Wore Today Working from Home: Andrew, Band Teacher

Welcome to “What I Wore Today Working from Home.” AKA, WIWTWFH (pronounced: wee-WIT-wu-fuh). A series on, you guessed it, who wears what to work, when working, or NOT working, from home. Y’know, to help put you in the right frame of mind for your work (day job or self-improvement) when stuck inside for the next few weeks. Would you like to be featured? See the bottom of this post for instructions.

About the Author: Andrew Green is a high school music teacher in Washington DC. For the past twelve years, he has been helping young instrumentalists develop their talent. And when he DOES go into work, he’s not afraid to dress up. Andrew lives in Washington DC with his wife and two young sons. He enjoys long-distance cycling and cooking.

The Shirt: Land’s End Canvas Chambray Shirt – $29.97. The younger, slimmer leaning “Canvas” line isn’t around anymore, and the chambray shirt they offer now is their “traditional fit,” but the quality is good. Consider sizing down for a closer fit, or, you can always give this one from Target’s Goodfellow brand a shot.

The Jeans: Levis 511 Slim Straight in Sequoia – $50ish. I’m not Canadian, but I am listening to a lot of Neil Young working at home, so the “Canadian tuxedo” feels just right. Plus, the “Sequoia” wash leans a little bluer. A more cowboy color. Contrast is key when you’re wearing a chambray shirt along with jeans.

The Slippers: Snugleaves – $21.99. I didn’t want to spring for the Armolux pair. These are a cozy felted wool pair with rubber outsoles, so I can step outside to take out the trash, or greet the mail carrier… at a safe, 6 feet of distance of course.

The Watch: Casio Edifice ef-503 1AV Chronograph – $100 (when you can find it). A public-school teacher’s Speedmaster. Randomly Amazon had three of them in stock last winter. Google Shopping pointed me there. They’re tough to find. The “other” moonwatch, Bulova’s Lunar Pilot, would also work great here. It’s available, but it’s also way more expensive than the Casio.

The Baby Carrier: Ergobaby 360 – $120. My wife can work the magic of those slings that are like a Bohemian mobius strip, but I never can. This has a quick velcro-and-buckle waist band, and then an easy carrier that buckles behind your shoulders where our newest little guy can sit snugly and (more often than not) sleep while I hug him.

Want to submit your own WIWTWFM? Send an email to joe@dappered.com with who you are, what you do, and what you'd like to submit. And no, you don't have to actually be working. There are plenty of jobs on standby right now whose workers can't do the work from home. I'm not gonna discriminate. That'd be dumb. Now, to be featured, we'll need a picture of you at home (at work, or not) as well as the details on what you're wearing. Final image will have to be cropped down to 1500×840 pixels, so, keep that in mind when shooting. Landscape mode please, and let's keep anything from the chin up out of it. Note that sending an email with your picks and a pic doesn't guarantee publishing. We gotta have some variety, y'know? That'll help your chances. Let's keep it "Dappered." But be yourself. Pics of pets always help too.

