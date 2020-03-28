Steal Alert: Spier & Mackay 20% off all Shoes & Boots

A rare sale on Spier’s pretty darn nice, especially for the price, shoes and boots. Yes, their chinos and polos are also 20% off, but their footwear will make more than a few tongues wag, now that they’ve dropped under two bills.

Head here for a review of the suede chukkas. Our review of their Jumper Boots can be found over here. Thinking shoes instead of boots? head here for a review of the double monks. Those reviews are from our shoe expert, Adam, and should give you an idea as to what to expect. Spier knows what they’re doing when it comes to shoes. Goodyear welted, made in Portugal, nice leathers, solid construction, etc.

Oh man. Those suede wingtips. Anyway… code also applies to chinos and polos too. They’re calling it their Working From Home sale. Because enclothed cognition is a real thing. Wear sweatpants to work (even at home), and you’ll get sweatpants results.

Whatever that means.

But WAIT! There’s MORE!

They’ve also extended their 25% off suit sale (with code SUITS25) through tomorrow, Sunday 3/29. That means at present, you can get a half-canvas, all-season wool suit for under $250. Regular price is $328, which even then was already the best value in men’s suits. $250 is just sorta kind absurd.

Half-Canvas Navy Merino Wool Suit – $246 ($328)

Half-Canvas Medium Gray Merino Wool Suit – $246 ($328)

Half-Canvas Charcoal Merino Wool Suit – $246 ($328)

Head here for a review of their slim fit, and here for a review of their contemporary (read: athletic) fit.

