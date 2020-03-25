Steal Alert: Hamilton Watches on Sale at Nordstrom

If memory serves, not all of these were on sale during the recent 25% off sale. I don’t recall the Murph getting the cut, or, the Panda colorway of the Intra-Matic chrono. And while you might be able to find some of the more common field models at 3rd party gray-market dealers? You get a full factory warranty here with Nordstrom. That’s a big deal to many, especially with a “big” purchase like one of these. Plus, the free shipping and free returns that always comes with a Nordstrom purchase. That helps huge here too.

I have no idea when this deal ends. It honestly might be a price-matching from a different retailer who matched THEIR prices to the now expired Nordy sale. So, it could be any minute that these on-sale prices go up in smoke. Tick tick and all that.

For those who appreciate science (and/or science fiction). For fans of the movie Interstellar. It’s “a faithful recreation of the watch that appeared in the movie on the wrist of main character Murph. With the word ‘Eureka’ printed in Morse code in lacquer on the seconds hand.” Terrific. More info on this watch can be found here.

I know it’s not quite the same, but this is a really, really nice, “affordable” (but plenty expensive to many of us) alternative to the Rolex Explorer. The Rolex will cost you… $6550. Which is nuts. This? Not even $450. Still Swiss made with an automatic movement and fine finishing. Cool. Look, I’m sure the Rolex is spectacular, but… most of us will take the Hamilton and the extra $6100 cash. “Nice watch! Is that a Rolex?” “Nope.” “What is it?” “Solvency.”

And now the leather strap version, and it’s dayless (but still date equipped) kid brother.

Again, while Nordstrom’s 25% off full-price sale has come and gone, these somehow remain at 25% off. I’m guessing it’s a price match on ANOTHER retailer pricematching Nordy’s now expired 25% off sale. Got that? So there’s a bit of a double-secret-agent thing going on here. Still, 25% off. You get it. For now. Although I don’t recall the “Panda” option getting the 25% off before, but it is now!

A rare model, that’s not on sale at many if any gray market dealers yet, and here you’d get it from an authorized dealer. So yeah. Warranty and all that.

Again, I don’t know when these sale prices end at Nordstrom. Could be very soon, or, they could linger for a bit. Remember that everything ships and returns for free. Now go fire up your chosen streaming service and watch Interstellar. It’s an incredible piece of modern movie-making. Although it might rip your heart out.