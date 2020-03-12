Dappered

Black Lapel’s Wedding Suit Sale, Suede Boots on Sale, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out. 

 

Bonobos: Extra 25% off Final Sale Items w/ MARCH25

Bonobos

Not a big time code, but at least it’s something. Have the codes dried up a bit over at Bonobos as of late? Feels like it.

 

Huckberry: Select Rhodes & Astorflex Boots Sale

Huckberry boots

Select styles of Rhodes are marked down 30%, select Astorflex are marked down 25%. That’s what happens in the spring. (Boot season “ends”, even though many of us wear boots outside of the colder months. Especially suede boots and chukkas.)

 

Christopher Ward: 15% off sitewide w/ SPRING15

Christopher Ward on Dappered.com

A rare site-wide sale from Christopher Ward. They are far from cheap, but compared to the luxury watch market, they are quite reasonably priced. Swiss made. Great specs. Incredible design. Head here for a review of the C65 Trident Diver manual wind.

 

Black Lapel: “Wedding Week Savings”

Black Lapel

I’m a big fan of Black Lapel. The market for “online custom” (you measure yourself, you send in the numbers, they make a suit for you) is pretty flooded. But Black Lapel, at least to me, seems to rise above the rest in terms of price:quality ratio. The fabrics, the quality, the customization options… it’s all there. And they WON’T arbitrarily chop their jacket tails short like some other companies. Anyway, if you have a warm weather wedding coming up, whether you’re a groom or a guest, they’ve got some markdowns for you. Get those orders in now while you’ve got the time to wait. Again, if you fall into common “drop” zones for suits, you’re probably better off with Spier or Suitsupply. But if you’ve got some wonky proportions (say, big cycling legs or monster delts or whatever), then online custom could be one of your few options.

 

Banana Republic: 50% off No BR Merch Exclusions w/ BRFAMILY

Banana Republic

In case you missed it. Which, I’m guessing you didn’t, but who knows. Still, half off no BR Merch exclusions is quite nice. Card members can take an additional 10% off with BRCARD. Full picks can be found over here.

 

Also worth a mention:

