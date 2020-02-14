The Weekend Reset: An easy Valentine’s Day for the single dude.

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week contributor Tim Johnstone pulls together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

First things first: I am not suggesting the type of excursion that requires a compass. I am recommending that you take a fresh look at where you live. There’s a neighborhood I used to live near that was a big part of my life for a good deal of time. Then I moved which meant that my traffic patterns changed considerably. For whatever reasons, I haven’t been there for a while. In the meantime, the neighborhood went through some pretty big changes. I heard from a friend about how the longtime storefronts retired or closed and a decidedly younger group of entrepreneurs moved in. I had to go check it out. I put in some ear pods, turned up a playlist and took off. I had a great time, I found reasons to get back there on a regular basis. You? Take mass transit to a neighborhood you have been meaning to check out. Hop on your bike and see what you’re missing when you are in a car or on the subway. Don’t carry a lot of expectations. And finally, be open to what comes your way. Mostly.

The year’s first great pop album arrives with grooves that entrance, hooks that float, layered vocals laden with reverb, and it makes for an elegant aural experience. Tame Impala is a band that has evolved with each release and this is no different. Kevin Parker’s transformation of his band has entered a lush new pop phase. Yet the things that have made the band festival favorites remain part of the musical DNA. Blissful harmonies, sleek production values perfectly fitted to the music and a sense of effortless cool abound.

I have spent more screen time with this game than anything else this past week. And I’m OK with that. It’s my speed. An old fashioned 8 bit scamper down a sidewalk in New York City filled with every possible obstacle that blocks your way, like the piles of trash, the pizza rat, the mysterious cone and the exiled mattress to name a few. It is remarkably soothing in its simpleness and yet that exiled mattress – what the H-E double toothpicks. Seriously, go give it a try. And big thanks to designer Graham Davis for making this very rad thing for the world.

The Winter Bourbon Smash. I’m pretty certain I have said it before, but one of the things I appreciate the most about making a cocktail is the actual process. You embark on a satisfying venture that ends with a sip and a smile. It’s helpful to have a roadmap and this video shows the way (if you prefer a printed out version, there is another good take on the drink here). The raspberry preserves in this recipe hint to the Spring that is around the corner and the color makes it suitable for this particular weekend. Then there is the stone cold fact that it tastes fantastic. Have two. You deserve it. Make it part of…

WALLOW: You already decided this was your thing haven’t you?

I am constantly concerned about being an enabler. Don’t ask. I said don’t ask. However, if there was ever a day to do self care your own way, this is it. Whether it’s an evening spent binging an excellent Norwegian Netflix series, or working your way through an entire book in one sitting, feasting on all your favorite appetizers, or going all in on your skin care regiment, enjoy it without reservations. OWN IT. Because, gosh darnit…

Also my dudes, if you are having pizza, you need to know this. It kind of changed my life.

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He’s pretty sure about some of the things most of the time, but totally clueless about everything else all the time. He likes clackers and is still uncertain why paper covering rock in rock, paper, scissors makes any kind of sense. #paperweightsamiright?